PennLive’s Mid-Penn Dandy Dozen week 6 rankings: Lower Dauphin, Juniata earn promotions
Each week during the regular season, PennLive will unveil our Dandy Dozen football poll, where we rank the top trending Mid-Penn Conference programs regardless of classification. Teams are listed in descending order with record and upcoming schedule. Away we go.
Middletown girls volleyball blanks Harrisburg in Mid-Penn Capital play
Middletown (8-2) picked up a decisive 3-0 victory against Harrisburg (0-7) in divisional play Tuesday. The Blue Raiders swept the Cougars 25-8, 25-7, 25-8. Kenadee Hileman led the Raiders with 20 assists and 3 aces. Kaley Hileman finished the contest with 15 aces and 1 kill, while Cassidy Pomraning chipped in 3 kills and 1 ace, respectively.
’I was devastated’: How Boiling Springs’ Dalton Ackley moved past misdiagnosis to become a Bubblers leader
Check out a Boiling Springs football game on Friday nights, and look for No. 72. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Kameron Rase, Merdeith Mantione, Kyle Robinson lead Cumberland Valley soccer past Cedar Cliff
MECHANICSBURG - The temperatures might have been chilly Tuesday at Eagle View Middle, but Cumberland Valley’s girls soccer team was on fire for its senior night. And it parlayed its inspired play into 2-0 win over Cedar Cliff.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman killed in York County crash, multiple injured
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A 39-year-old Harrisburg woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in York County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. According to Newberry Township Police, the crash occurred on the 700 block of Old Trail Road around 9 a.m. on October 4. Newberry...
Harrisburg man gets state prison term for armed robbery in Mechanicsburg
A Harrisburg man who robbed the Mechanicsburg Rutter’s store at gunpoint last October was sentenced to a minimum of 30 months in state prison Tuesday in Cumberland County court. Marcelino Baez, 38, of the 1200 block of Walnut Street, previously pleaded no contest to holding up a clerk at...
Bradford County man charged with beating woman, 2-year-old boy
A Bradford County man has been charged with beating a woman and a 2-year-old boy, as well as multiple drug violations, according to police.
local21news.com
Car flipped upside down, injuring six in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police responded to the scene of an accident where a car crash lead to the vehicle being flipped upside down in the woods, according to Buchanan Valley Fire Department. Officials say that they were sent to the crash on September 26 at around 7...
Man killed in Pa. blaze despite ‘valiant effort’ by firefighters
A residential fire in Scranton Saturday night was deadly, WBRE/WYOU is reporting, after first responders discovered a body in the remnants of the house. Gerard McGuire, 64, died in the blaze, according to WBRE/WYOU. Emergency crews arrived around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to find a “heavily involved” fire with reports of...
‘Architectural marvel’ with 30-mile views of the Harrisburg region for $5.5 million: Cool Spaces
Behold the most expensive, and perhaps the most impressive, home ever featured for Cool Spaces. The only other home that comes close was located out of state, and that was actor Joe Pesci’s Jersey shore mansion which was listed at $6.5 million.
abc27.com
Chambersburg police investigating vandalism incidents
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg police are looking for help as they investigate two spray painting incidents. The first happened on Sept. 20 at a residence in the 400 block of E. Liberty Street where someone spray painted a garage in the back of the property overnight, according to the Chambersburg Police Department.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County CareerTech students get lessons in hands-on careers
David H. Martin Excavating has grown a great deal since owner Kirk Martin’s grandfather started the company in 1968. Then, it was one man with a dump truck and a backhoe moving dirt. Today DHM has about 200 employees, a fleet of dump trucks and an array of excavation...
Central Pa. man charged in death of woman he allegedly met on dating app
Police said they charged Cody Allan Gerber of York County in connection with the death of a woman who died two years ago. Gerber, of Franklin Township, is charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and abuse of a corpse in the death of Emily Pritsch of Harrisburg, Northern York County Regional Police said on Tuesday.
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Man Is The State’s Newest Millionaire
He recently won the ‘Show Me $1,000,00.’ Md. Lottery Game. Baltimore, Md (KM) A 73-year-old Frederick County man is the state’s newest millionaire. The Maryland Lottery says the man won $1-million dollars in the :”Show Me One-Million Dollars” game. The winner wishes to remain anonymous.
WFMZ-TV Online
Co-workers remember man killed in golf course accident
DERRY TWP., Pa. - It's a workspace of a man in the prime of his life. "He just had a real zest for life that's why everybody here is reeling so hard,” said Steve Moskowitz, CEO of the Antique Automobile Car Club of America Library. Golf, guitars, a 3D...
Missing juvenile out of Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police Honesdale barracks is investigating a missing juvenile case.
Girl injured in Dauphin County pedestrian crash
A girl was hit by a vehicle in Lower Paxton Township on Tuesday morning, according to police. EMS was called to the area of Union Deposite Road and Four Seasons Boulevard at 7:13 p.m. and found the girl lying on the road being tended to by people who had stopped to help, police said.
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Crews Battle House Fire in Binghamton
Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Binghamton. The call came in after 10 a.m. for a house fire at 14 St. John Avenue. Officials say it was electrical in nature with minor to moderate damage. No one was injured. Crews were able to extinguish the fire...
