Kills: Josesphine Spors & Carizma Muth- 7, Rylea Alvin- 6 “It was a great night of volleyball in Randolph. It was our senior night and we were able to honor all 6 seniors on a great 4 year career. They are currently 94-11 in the 4 years of volleyball at RHS. We were also able to play everyone tonight and give some of our regulars a little bit of a break. We finished the conference season with a perfect 7-0 and 21-0 in sets” – Randolph Coach Jeff Kohlbeck.

RANDOLPH, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO