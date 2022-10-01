ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

KWTX@4: Ironman Waco in need of nurse volunteers

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco Volunteer Director Diane Graham says the triathlon is in need of nurse volunteers to help athletes. The event is on October 15th. For event information, click here. To learn more about volunteering, see the fliers below:
WACO, TX
KWTX

Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. "You'll see threads that...
WACO, TX
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
KWTX

College Football Mental Health Week: A KWTX@4 Series

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From October 1 to October 8, more than 100 colleges and universities are participating in College Football Mental Health Week, put on by the Hilinski's Hope Foundation including Baylor University. Hilinski's Hope. Kym and Mark Hilinski started the foundation after their son Tyler, a...
WACO, TX
KWTX

McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Natalie and Lori Aviles, two of the victims in the McGregor shooting, leave behind a lasting legacy on the Central Texas community. The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that helps patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. At organization...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Prosper Waco receives federal grant to combat violent crime

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosper Waco is working with the city and law enforcement to decrease violent crimes in the area by providing more funding and resources to community organizations. They hope to accomplish this by allocating funds from a federal $1.46 million grant. The Department of Justice awarded $100...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are "are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
HILL COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
KILLEEN, TX

