KWTX
KWTX@4: Ironman Waco in need of nurse volunteers
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Ironman Waco Volunteer Director Diane Graham says the triathlon is in need of nurse volunteers to help athletes. The event is on October 15th. For event information, click here. To learn more about volunteering, see the fliers below:
KWTX
Services announced for slain McGregor mother, children
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Funeral and memorial services have been announced for a slain mother and her two children. A criminal complaint obtained by KWTX identified the suspect in a shooting that left five people dead in McGregor on Thursday, Sept. 29, as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35. The suspect is not yet charged in the murders, but is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by intentionally or knowingly threatening another with imminent bodily injury by discharging a firearm at another person.
KWTX
Concession stand proceeds from McGregor football game raise nearly $8K for families of victims
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The concession stand proceeds, plus generous donations at the Friday night football game between McGregor and Troy, which took place hours after a tragic shooting left five people dead, including two McGregor High School students, amounted to nearly $8,000 for the victims’ families. One Troy...
KWTX
Boutique brings local clothes from vendors in Mexico to Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - H.O.P.E. by Isabela is a business on a mission to bring handmade clothes and accessories across the border to Waco. For Hispanic Heritage Month and all year round, the business is keeping Mexican tradition alive. H.O.P.E. stands for Helping Others Prosper Economically. “You’ll see threads that...
KWTX
Culinary students in Waco are back to hands-on learning in their student-run restaurant open to the public
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas State Technical College culinary arts students return back to hands-on, real-life learning experience as their student-run restaurant reopens for the first time since the onset of the pandemic. “I’m extremely excited because this has been what I’ve been waiting for,” Samuel Mitchell, fifth-year TSTC student,...
KWTX
College Football Mental Health Week: A KWTX@4 Series
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From October 1 to October 8, more than 100 colleges and universities are participating in College Football Mental Health Week, put on by the Hilinski’s Hope Foundation including Baylor University. Hilinski’s Hope. Kym and Mark Hilinski started the foundation after their son Tyler, a...
KWTX
McGregor shooting victims touched hearts in Central Texas
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Natalie and Lori Aviles, two of the victims in the McGregor shooting, leave behind a lasting legacy on the Central Texas community. The two were heavily involved with the Community Cancer Association, a local organization that helps patients diagnosed with cancer and their families. At organization...
KWTX
Lake Waco’s Wetlands System is completely dry, not having pumped water in since March
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As Lake Waco still loses millions of gallons of water every day, one water system connected to the lake has lost all its water. When Lake Waco was raised by seven feet, in 2001, many wildlife that called the area home were displaced. Shortly after, the...
KWTX
Copperas Cove High forced to release students early after construction crew ruptures gas line
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Copperas Cove High School were released early on Tuesday after a construction crew ruptured a gas line and the school was forced to turn off the air conditioning. “We are asking you to come to the high school as soon as possible to...
KWTX
Killeen pedestrian dead after being hit on FM 439 near Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead after being hit by a vehicle while walking in the Belton area early Sunday morning. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at 12:40 a.m. Oct. 2 to the area of FM 439, 3 miles west of Belton. A 2012 Volkswagen...
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
KWTX
Prosper Waco receives federal grant to combat violent crime
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Prosper Waco is working with the city and law enforcement to decrease violent crimes in the area by providing more funding and resources to community organizations. They hope to accomplish this by allocating funds from a federal $1.46 million grant. The Department of Justice awarded $100...
KWTX
Killeen police investigating death of woman at local motel
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of Dawn Bennett, 38, at the Shilo Inn on Friday, Sept. 30. At about 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the motel at 3701 South WS Young Drive to investigate a 911 call about a possible drowning victim. Police said...
KWTX
A gesture of truth and love: Not a dry eye in the stands as Troy football team displays its support for McGregor community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas high school football game between two rivals paused for a moment of unity, which left not a dry eye in the stands, following the tragic loss of five people in the small community of McGregor just a day before before the Friday matchup.
KWTX
Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
KWTX
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
KWTX
Killeen High will have increased police presence after hand-written threat found in restroom
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Tuesday said a threat made at Killeen High School is not credible, nevertheless, the district will take some precautionary measures. Administrators at Killeen High School earlier Tuesday, Oct. 4, were alerted to a hand-written threat of violence in...
KWTX
Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken. Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35,...
KWTX
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
