Arroyo Grande, CA

Arroyo Grande approves permanent parklet program

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
Parklets are likely to become a permanent part of Arroyo Grande.

The city council approved a permanent parklet program at its meeting on Tuesday.

Parklets can only take up two parking spots per business and must be at least 90 feet apart or have five parking spots in between.

The program is limited to Branch St. in the village.

Parklets can take up a maximum of 25% of on-street parking.

“All the parklets need to be consistent with our village guidelines which are a set of architectural and design guidelines that look at materials and height and things like that as well,” said Brian Pedrotti, the Arroyo Grande director of community development.

The city will design new barriers that will look the same across the village.

Businesses that already have parklets will need to apply for a permanent spot.

The estimated yearly cost, including rent, is $6,360.

California Traffic
