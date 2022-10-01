ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas, OH

richlandsource.com

Ottawa-Glandorf smacks Defiance in shutout victory

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Ottawa-Glandorf's 11-0 blanking of Defiance in Ohio girls soccer on October 4. In recent action on September 26, Ottawa-Glandorf faced off against Celina and Defiance took on Celina on September 29 at Celina High School. For more, click here.
DEFIANCE, OH
richlandsource.com

No mercy: Wapakoneta shuts down Celina in defensive masterpiece

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Wapakoneta bottled Celina 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on October 4. Wapakoneta drew first blood by forging a 1-0 margin over Celina after the first half.
CELINA, OH
richlandsource.com

Over and out: Dresden Tri-Valley punches through Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville West Muskingum had no answers as Dresden Tri-Valley compiled a 4-1 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 27, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against New Concord John Glenn and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Philadelphia on September 29 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field blanks Peninsula Woodridge

Mogadore Field's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Peninsula Woodridge 2-0 on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Both teams were blanked in the first half.
PENINSULA, OH
richlandsource.com

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale gallops past Swanton

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale put together a victorious gameplan to stop Swanton 3-1 in Ohio girls soccer action on October 3. In recent action on September 29, Swanton faced off against Bryan and Mt Blanchard Riverdale took on Findlay Liberty-Benton on September 28 at Mt Blanchard Riverdale High School. Click here for a recap.
SWANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Dublin Coffman refuses to yield to Pickerington North

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Pickerington North's offense 1-0 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on September 26, Dublin Coffman squared off with Lewis Center Olentangy Orange in a soccer game. For more, click here.
PICKERINGTON, OH
#Linus School Sports#Catholic Church#Non League Football#Gallery#Perennial#American Football#Highschoolsports#Lima Central Catholic#Thunderbirds#Lucas High School#Cubs
richlandsource.com

Delta flexes stout defense to thwart Pettisville

Dominating defense was the calling card of Delta as it shut out Pettisville 3-0 on October 3 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Delta steamrolled in front of Pettisville 2-0 to begin the second half.
DELTA, OH
richlandsource.com

Miamisburg wastes no time or effort in making quick work of Springfield

Miamisburg broke to an early lead and topped Springfield 7-1 at Miamisburg High on October 4 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 27, Miamisburg faced off against Beavercreek and Springfield took on Greenville on September 24 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire drops zeroes on Ashtabula Lakeside

Burton Berkshire's defense kept Ashtabula Lakeside under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 3-0 decision during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Recently on September 29, Burton Berkshire squared off with Garrettsville Garfield in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Madison, Crestview, Lucas students receive T-shirts promoting seat belts

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Sheriff's Office School Resource Officers are passing out T-shirts to juvenile drivers and their passengers starting Oct. 3 rewarding student drivers for wearing their seat belts. In addition to emphasizing to students at Crestview, Madison and Lucas school districts, posters, yard signs and magnets are...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Football
Sports
High School
Education
richlandsource.com

Haring Realty welcomes new agent Amanda S. Wilson

MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty has announced the most recent addition to its team of professionals, Amanda S. Wilson. Although born in Mansfield, Amanda graduated from North Ridgeville High School and went on to study Biology at Bowling Green State University.
MANSFIELD, OH
Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter

Linda Lee Arter, age 79, died on Monday, October 3, 2022 at Mill Creek Nursing of Galion. Born on September 13, 1943 in Mount Gilead to Harry and Martha (Hart) Newhon, she was a life long Crestline resident. Linda was employed as a school bus driver for Crestline City Schools as well as a cafeteria cook at the North and South Schools for numerous years. She had also been employed at Geyer Grocery Store as a baker. Linda was a faithful member of The Trinity Lutheran Church, the Crestline Patio Gardeners' Club and the Woman's League.
CRESTLINE, OH
Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald A. Hawk

Gerald Arden Hawk, age 86, resident of Shelby, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Born April 13, 1936, in Shelby, to Arthur and Helen (Shryock) Hawk, he had been a Shelby resident the majority of his life. A 1954 graduate of Shelby High School, Gerald was the first person in Shelby to receive a State Farmer Degree and was a veteran of the United States Army. Gerald was a mail carrier in Shelby and Ashland for 36 years. He also delivered the Ashland Times Gazette on a motor route for 20 years, as well as farming part-time for over 25 years.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Westinghouse: $4 million demolition, remediation project underway in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- The $4 million project to demolish and remediate former Westinghouse properties on Mansfield's east side is officially underway. R&D Excavating of Crestline is handling the project to knock down the former "A" building at 200 Fifth St.; the adjoining 13-acre concrete slab; and a nearby vacant building, most recently owned by Electrolux, based in North Carolina.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Kingsgate: Skilken Gold seeks 6-month extension on demolition orders

MANSFIELD -- Skilken Gold has asked for a six-month extension on the city's order that it demolish a portion of the Kingsgate Shopping Center at 1290 Park Ave. West, claiming it has a retailer interested in renovating the property. In an email on Sept. 30, Skilken Gold asked that the...
MANSFIELD, OH

