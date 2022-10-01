Read full article on original website
KXL
Leaders In Oregon Sound Alarm Over Election Safety And Security
PORLTAND, Ore. – Oregon’s leaders Tuesday sounded the alarm over election safety and security. Senator Ron Wyden says he’s received reports of threats to election workers and warnings of planned intimidation at ballot boxes, “To all of this election denying movement, or anybody else who would attack our proven system: Look at the facts and hands off.”
Oregon voters appear poised to support new gun control regulations: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Oregonians appear poised to adopt some of the strictest gun regulations in the country, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. A slight majority of likely Oregon voters polled, 51%, said they would vote this November for Measure 114, which would require a background check, safety training and a permit to acquire a firearm. If approved, the measure also would require that police maintain a firearms database and would outlaw ammunition magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
Vast majority of Oregonians view Portland negatively, The Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The vast majority of Oregon voters have a negative impression of Portland, a poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. Half the respondents said they have a very negative view of Oregon’s largest city, while another 22% said they have a somewhat negative impression of Portland, according to the poll conducted by Portland firm DHM Research.
Portland protester pushed by police wins $40K for broken arm
A demonstrator who sued after she said her arm was fractured when she fell after getting pushed by a riot-clad Portland police officer won $40,000 Tuesday — far less than the $450,000 she sought — in the first protest-related lawsuit to reach a trial. The mixed verdict came...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Christine Drazan does not attend 1-on-1 interview with Central Oregon Daily
The three candidates for Oregon governor were invited to visit the Central Oregon Daily News studios to take part in one-on-one interviews on a number of topics. These interviews were scheduled for Sept. 28, the day after all three were in Bend for a debate. The interviews would ask each...
See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll
Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
Readers respond: Measure 114 can save lives
As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of gun violence. That’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114, on behalf of 13 current and former prosecutors in Oregon. We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers – senseless murders, tragic...
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
The Portland Mercury
Jury Finds Portland Police Liable For Unreasonable Force and Battery in First 2020 Protest Case
A jury has found the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) liable for battery and unreasonable force in an incident that left a 2020 racial justice protest attendee with a broken arm and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). The jury chose not to find the bureau liable for assault, nor did they find PPB responsible for "negligent training" of its officers.
Readers respond: Bottle bill gives more problems than solutions
Fifty years ago, in the spirit of Earth Day, the Legislature passed container deposit legislation, more commonly known as the Bottle Bill, as a means of keeping Oregon cleaner and litter-free. But now, the time has come to repeal this law for the following reasons:. The opioid epidemic: Heroin and...
Tina Kotek: Democratic candidate for Oregon governor has long sided with labor unions, Oregonians in need
In any other year, Tina Kotek could expect the wind at her back running for governor in Oregon, a state that has chosen only Democrats for its highest office for more than three decades. But she appears instead to be in a much tighter race than the state’s current governor,...
Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really.
Earlier this month I sat with several friends at a sidewalk table at a coffee shop just south of downtown Portland. The scene was nearly identical – same businesses, same kind of traffic, human and vehicular – as when we’d met in the same place several years before. It looked friendly, prosperous and safe. I […] The post Should visitors to Portland be afraid? Not really. appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Is Portland still the whitest big city in America?
As the United States became more ethnically and racially diverse in the last decade, Portland did too – all while remaining the whitest big city in America. In 2020, 66.4% of city residents identified as non-Hispanic white, according to census data, down from 72.2% a decade earlier and 75.5% two decades before that.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’ to be released from prison in December
The man known as the "Jogger Rapist" will be released from prison in December after serving nearly his maximum sentence.
Unrelenting Oregon gas prices rise another 43 cents in last week
Gas prices are still rising in Oregon and across the Western U.S. The average price for a gallon of gas in Oregon is up 43 cents from last week, and 71 cents in the last month.
q13fox.com
Widespread tire slashing reported in Oregon neighborhood: ‘What’s the point?’
PORTLAND, Ore. - At least 50 people in one Oregon neighborhood woke up to their tires slashed, according to authorities. The Portland Police Bureau said the incidents took place in the northeast area of the state's largest city. Officers said they responded to the first report of vandalism Saturday morning...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
Portland woman frustrated by homeless crisis says mayor laughed off complaint: 'I don't think this is funny'
Gillian Rose joined "America's Newsroom" to bring light to the ongoing homeless crisis that she argues is not being addressed by Portland city officials.
