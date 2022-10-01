Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
California braces for dry winter as Western drought drags on
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s dry streak is unlikely to break this winter. State water officials said Monday that the nation’s most populous state should prepare for another dry year ahead. The most recent water year ended Friday, marking the state’s driest three-year stretch on record. The past year began with historic rainfall in October, only to be followed by the driest January through March in at least a century. Reservoirs that store water for the state are at 69% of their historical levels. Another dry year will increase pressure on residents, farmers and businesses to conserve more water by using less to water lawns and grow crops.
FOX 28 Spokane
National Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors Washington’s fallen fire hero’s
WASHINGTON – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland. Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat Jr from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
FOX 28 Spokane
Viewers flock to Weather Channel for Hurricane Ian coverage
NEW YORK (AP) — The Weather Channel had its biggest audience in five years on Wednesday, when Hurricane Ian made its devastating landfall in western Florida. With an average of 3.4 million viewers, it was the channel’s biggest audience since Hurricane Harvey deluged Texas in 2017. In the ensuing five years, more media options have popped up for people to follow the storm. The one-year-old Fox Weather service had its busiest day ever. The Weather Channel’s parent company also made available a free streaming service that allowed viewers to watch local Florida stations in markets like Tampa and Fort Myers as they followed the storm, again with record usage.
FOX 28 Spokane
Arizona abortion rights backers sue to overturn old ban
PHOENIX (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights are suing to keep an old Arizona law that criminalizes nearly all abortions from being enforced. They argue in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that laws passed by the state Legislature after 1973′s Roe v. Wade decision should take precedence and abortions should be allowed until 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The 15-week law was passed this year and took effect a day after a Tucson judge said a pre-statehood law banning all abortions can be enforced. The lawsuit filed by a Phoenix abortion doctor and the Arizona Medical Association repeats many of the arguments made by abortion rights groups in their failed effort to get a judge to continue a 50-year-old injunction against enforcing the pre-statehood law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 28 Spokane
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, will open a semiconductor plant in New York, promising an investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured to the Syracuse area with a generous set of federal state and local incentives, including up to $5.5 billion in state tax credits over 20 years. The announcement comes months after Congress passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act, which set aside $52 billion to bolster the semiconductor industry. Companies like Micron manufacture the diminutive chips that power everything from smartphones to computers to automobiles.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington State Patrol trooper returns home to continue recovery
WALLA WALLA, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson has returned home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22. Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during...
Comments / 0