The fashion world has rallied behind editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a barrage of insults by Kanye West.Karefa-Johnson, creative director of Garage magazine and associate fashion editor of Vogue, criticised the Donda rapper for his inclusion of T-shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” in his Yeezy SZN 9 runway show on Monday (3 October).In response, West posted two now-deleted photographs of Karefa-Johnson and mocked her appearance, adding that she was “not a fashion person”.Since then, major fashion figures have stepped in to defend the editor, with many hitting out at West for singling out and “bullying” her.In...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 30 MINUTES AGO