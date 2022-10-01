ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY

James Bond boss recalls ‘distressing’ meeting with Amy Winehouse

James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a “distressing” meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for ‘Quantum Of Solace’. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn’t really an option for the job because she came across as “very fragile emotionally” with the movie mogul calling the situation “very tragic”.
KXLY

Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress, Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating rumors addressed, and more celeb news

Bella Hadid wore a spray on dress for Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital on Friday (30.09.22) where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres – who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric – sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.
KXLY

Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West ‘a bully’

Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the ‘Stronger’ rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.
The Independent

Fashion world rallies behind editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson after Kanye West backlash

The fashion world has rallied behind editor and stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson following a barrage of insults by Kanye West.Karefa-Johnson, creative director of Garage magazine and associate fashion editor of Vogue, criticised the Donda rapper for his inclusion of T-shirts with the slogan “White Lives Matter” in his Yeezy SZN 9 runway show on Monday (3 October).In response, West posted two now-deleted photographs of Karefa-Johnson and mocked her appearance, adding that she was “not a fashion person”.Since then, major fashion figures have stepped in to defend the editor, with many hitting out at West for singling out and “bullying” her.In...
BEAUTY & FASHION

