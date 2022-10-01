ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 7th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 1, 2022, at approximately 10:55 a.m., a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Deputy observed a black Ford F150 make a northbound turn onto Old Highway 93 South from Brooks Street. The driver made a wide right turn and veered over the center yellow line. The driver then came to an almost complete stop in the roadway after the turn even though there were no obstructions in the way.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula closed

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Northside Pedestrian Bridge in Missoula has been closed after Missoula Parks and Recreation maintenance staff noticed an area of the expanded deck damaged and lengthening of cracks in the masonry walls. HDR, the consulting engineer for the repairs, recommended an immediate closure of the bridge...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

What Is That New Building Off Highway 93 South in Missoula?

It’s going to be BIGish! New construction on what used to be an open lot off Highway 93 South between Fred's Appliance store and Transolution Lane in Missoula has begun. Just the other side of the Bitterroot trail walking path some serious dirt work has been happening for several weeks, and by that I mean dump trucks, excavators, and graders have been at work on the lot leveling things out. I think this photo of machinery is quite "Artsy."
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

MCPS: Bear activity reported around Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to bear activity Missoula County Public Schools are strongly recommending that parents or adults accompany young students to and from bus stops or school when possible. Officials are asking if the public sees a bears near a bus stop or school please report it to...
MISSOULA, MT
KSEN AM 1150

More Info About the Machete Assault in Downtown Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On September 30th, 2022, at approximately 11:36 a.m., multiple Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 221 Ryman Street for a report of a male attacking people with a machete. Just a few minutes later, multiple officers arrived on the scene and...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula to discuss emergency winter shelter this Thursday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The city of Missoula will discuss the emergency winter shelter in a meeting this Thursday. The meeting takes place at the park shelter in Franklin Park at 7:30 p.m. City staff members will talk briefly about the 2022 shelter project and answer questions. The following was...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula Fire Dept. to host free pancake breakfast

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department will host a free pancake breakfast Saturday, Oct. 8. Breakfast will be held at Station 2 at 247 Mount Ave. from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. More information can be found on their Facebook event page.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services search for 2 teenage girls

MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services is attempting to locate two teens, ages 13 and 14. Donna Salway, also known as Trombley, 14, is reported to be 150 pounds and 5 feet, seven inches all. She has black hair. Destiny Young Running Crane is 13 years old, 170...
MISSOULA, MT
montanaliving.com

Fall vacation idea: Philipsburg, Montana

Head to Philipsburg and check out all that this tiny southwest Montana town has to offer. Of course you want to know where to stay, so we recommend the Broadway Hotel — our best choice for a quality stay in an historic hotel. The Broadway, built in 1890, is...
PHILIPSBURG, MT
96.3 The Blaze

An Open Letter to Montana on Tipping

Let's do away with tipping Montana! Get rid of it. Nobody likes tipping. The employees don't like tipping. The employers don't like dealing with it. The patrons don't like tipping. It is an antiquated system that needs to just go away. I have worked in the restaurant industry and tipping makes no sense.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

October highlights long-term residents' rights in nursing homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents' Rights Month is held each October and honors long-term care residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Each year, residents living in long-term facilities are celebrated to bring awareness to their individual rights under the Nursing Home Reform Law. The following information was...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT

