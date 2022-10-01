Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Kanye West likens himself to George Lucas
Kanye West sees himself as a George Lucas-like figure in the fashion industry. The 45-year-old rap star – who has legally changed his name to Ye – believes he’s more like the ‘Star Wars’ creator than a true fashion designer. He explained: “You know, specifically...
KXLY
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West ‘a bully’
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the ‘Stronger’ rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.
KXLY
Charli D’Amelio felt ‘nervous’ dancing in front of Kourtney Kardashian
Charli D’Amelio felt “nervous” performing in front of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on ‘Dancing with the Stars’. The 18-year-old TikTok star was watched on Monday night (10.03.22) by her celebrity pals – but Charli has confessed to feeling anxious before she performed a rumba to Billie Eilish’s ‘No Time to Die’.
KXLY
Naomi Watts hopes her menopause beauty brand can provide some balance
Naomi Watts wants her menopause beauty brand to balance “humour” and “real feelings”. The 54-year-old actress – who co-founded ONDA Beauty – has teamed up with Em and Friends for a line of funny menopause greeting cards as a fundraiser for the Alliance For Period Supplies, while she’s also launching a menopause wellness brand Stripes on October 18.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KXLY
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it’s “really tough” being away from his daughter on the road. The ‘Circles’ hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it’s “heartbreaking” whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods.
KXLY
Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress, Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating rumors addressed, and more celeb news
Bella Hadid wore a spray on dress for Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital on Friday (30.09.22) where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres – who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric – sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.
KXLY
Acting is like riding a bicycle, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan thinks acting is like “riding a bicycle”. The 36-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, and although Lindsay has taken a prolonged break from the film industry, she hasn’t had any trouble since making her return. Lindsay – who has signed a three-picture movie...
KXLY
James Bond boss recalls ‘distressing’ meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a “distressing” meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for ‘Quantum Of Solace’. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn’t really an option for the job because she came across as “very fragile emotionally” with the movie mogul calling the situation “very tragic”.
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
Kanye West makes surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week
Kanye West made his surprise modelling debut at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday (02.10.22). The 45-year-old rapper and Yeezy designer – who has legally changed his name to Ye – opened Balenciaga’s SS23 show, walking down a muddy catwalk. Demna, creative director of the luxury fashion brand,...
KXLY
Kesha’s mum explains Cannibal’s Jeffrey Dahmer lyric
Kesha’s mum Pebe Sebert has revealed she wrote the controversial lyric about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in her daughter’s song ‘Cannibal’. The 2010 track has been thrust back into the spotlight following the release of Netflix’s new drama ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ starring Evan Peters with many suggesting it was insensitive to the victims to name-check the multiple murderer in the song as the pop star sang: “Be too sweet and you’ll be a goner. Yeah, I’ll pull a Jeffrey Dahmer.”
KXLY
Selma Blair performs blindfolded on Dancing with the Stars
Selma Blair performed blindfolded on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on Monday night (10.03.22). The 50-year-old actress – who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 – performed with Sasha Farber while wearing a blindfold, after previously suffering sensory overload due to the studio lights and the audience.
KXLY
Loretta Lynn dies at 90, how to participate in Croctober, and more of today’s trending news
Here are some trending topics for today, Oct. 4. Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Musk broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. He added that buying Twitter “accelerates X by 3 to 5 years”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his...
Comments / 0