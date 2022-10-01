ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Joe, FL

Port St. Joe earns big home win over Blountstown

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4H0S_0iHe1n7P00

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team earned a big 24-6 win at home over Blountstown on Friday night.

Port St. Joe improves to 4-1 and will host Vernon on Friday, October 7.

Blountstown falls to 4-2 and will host Northview on Friday, October 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night. Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13. Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Bay shuts out North Bay Haven at home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay football team came off two consecutive bye weeks and shutout North Bay Haven 48-0 on Friday night to pick up their first district win. Bay improves to 4-1 and will host Marianna on Friday, October 7. North Bay Haven falls to 2-4 and has the week off before […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Liberty County earns second sweep over Blountstown

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team earned their second straight-set victory of the season over rival Blountstown at home Thursday night. No. 1 Liberty County improves to 16-1 and will host Maclay on Monday, October 3. No. 4 Blountstown falls to 9-7 and will host North Bay Haven on Saturday, October 1.
LIBERTY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Vernon, FL
Blountstown, FL
Sports
Port Saint Joe, FL
Sports
City
Port Saint Joe, FL
City
Blountstown, FL
WKRG News 5

Panama City family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

South Walton rolls past Rutherford in district opener

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The South Walton football team bounced back in dominant fashion, picking up a 46-6 district win over Rutherford on the road Wednesday night. South Walton improves to 4-1 and will host Choctawhatchee on Friday, October 7. Rutherford falls to 0-6 and will visit Arnold on Friday, October 7.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City church collects donations for Hurricane Ian victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City church is gathering supplies to help Hurricane Ian victims. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church is collecting donations to take down to Hurricane Ian victims in South Florida. They are partnering with Newness of Life Inc. and Pastors United of Bay County. “Hurricane Ian has devastated that area so […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Callaway Whataburger celebrates grand opening

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Not only are the city’s projects moving forward, but Callaway has been welcoming new restaurants and jobs to the community. Whataburger officially opened its drive-thru in August. On Monday, they invited customers inside and celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The new design of the restaurant is customized with […]
CALLAWAY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

NFL teams help Arnold football player take the field

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – An Arnold football player is beginning his high school career two months into the season, all thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions. Arnold freshman Joshua De Marco has played football his entire life, but when he came to try-outs this fall, he ran into a bit […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

News 13 collecting supplies for Hurricane Ian recovery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were in the Panhandle during Hurricane Michael, think back to the time after the storm and the items you needed to survive. With that in mind, News 13 is teaming up with two local businesses to gather the necessities for those affected by Hurricane Ian. Fowhand Furniture and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Arnold XC competes on championship course

TERRE HAUTE, In. (WMBB) — The Arnold Cross Country team competed in the Nike XC Town Twilight race against 6,000 athletes from 200 schools. A rule change back in June allowed teens from across the country to participate on this course. The boys placed 20th and the girls 14th. Eddie Kepran clocked a time of […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
denisesanger.com

Best Crab Legs In Panama City Beach

Crab Cakes. Seafood Platters. Blackened Shrimp. And King Crab legs! What do these foods have in common? They are some of the best of the best seafood restaurants where you will find the best crab legs in Panama City Beach. Not only are the beaches out of this world, there...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Callaway tackles Cherry Street flooding

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Flooding, bumpy roads and worn-out sidewalks are what residents have been used to while driving on Cherry Street in Callaway. But not for much longer. And for the past four years, city officials have been working on plans that will fix the road. “It is really our main thoroughfare and it […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

Annual Peanut Butter Challenge is back

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMMB) — The University of Florida/IFAS Extension Peanut Butter Challenge is underway and jars of peanut butter have already been dropped off. The challenge will be held until the end of October. The the challenge started in the panhandle in 2012, and it is now statewide. “I am really excited that we’re […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Bay Co. officials discuss Hurricane Michael recovery progress

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been nearly four years since Hurricane Michael, and resiliency projects are happening all over Bay County. The category 5 storm changed people’s lives forever. Since then, Bay County has invested nearly $50 million in grant funding for disaster recovery projects. “That’s federal dollars, they roll to the state, the […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local firefighters head for South Florida

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

WMBB

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy