Port St. Joe earns big home win over Blountstown
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Port St. Joe football team earned a big 24-6 win at home over Blountstown on Friday night.
Port St. Joe improves to 4-1 and will host Vernon on Friday, October 7.
Blountstown falls to 4-2 and will host Northview on Friday, October 7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0