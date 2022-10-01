Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Post Malone struggles being away from his baby daughter on tour
Post Malone admits it’s “really tough” being away from his daughter on the road. The ‘Circles’ hitmaker confirmed he had become a father for the first time in June, and he has admitted it’s “heartbreaking” whenever he is apart from his baby girl for long periods.
KXLY
Naomi Watts hopes her menopause beauty brand can provide some balance
Naomi Watts wants her menopause beauty brand to balance “humour” and “real feelings”. The 54-year-old actress – who co-founded ONDA Beauty – has teamed up with Em and Friends for a line of funny menopause greeting cards as a fundraiser for the Alliance For Period Supplies, while she’s also launching a menopause wellness brand Stripes on October 18.
KXLY
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don’t live together
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still don’t live together. The couple – who married in May after over a year of dating – currently have separate houses where they live with their respective children and though “there will be” a marital home in the future, they are keen for their kids to be as comfortable as possible.
KXLY
Acting is like riding a bicycle, says Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan thinks acting is like “riding a bicycle”. The 36-year-old actress shot to stardom as a child, and although Lindsay has taken a prolonged break from the film industry, she hasn’t had any trouble since making her return. Lindsay – who has signed a three-picture movie...
RELATED PEOPLE
KXLY
James Bond boss recalls ‘distressing’ meeting with Amy Winehouse
James Bond boss Barbara Broccoli attended a “distressing” meeting with Amy Winehouse over the theme song for ‘Quantum Of Solace’. The late singer was among the stars in the running to sing the theme tune for the 2008 film, but Bond producer Barbara has revealed Amy wasn’t really an option for the job because she came across as “very fragile emotionally” with the movie mogul calling the situation “very tragic”.
KXLY
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West ‘a bully’
Gigi Hadid has branded Kanye West a “bully and a joke”. The 27-year-old model has come to the defence of Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson after the ‘Stronger’ rapper mocked her style choices in response to her criticism of his widely-criticised ‘White Lives Matter’ shirts.
KXLY
Bella Hadid wears a spray-on dress, Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah dating rumors addressed, and more celeb news
Bella Hadid wore a spray on dress for Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital on Friday (30.09.22) where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres – who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric – sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.
Nothing Compares review – the uncompromising talent of Sinéad O’Connor
Documentary celebrates maverick musician once ridiculed for championing causes that have since become mainstream
IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY
Babies Might Trigger Brain Changes in New Dads
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — When men become parents, a lot changes in their lives — less sleep and more time devoted to taking care of their children come to mind — but new research now suggests that distinct changes also unfold in a new father’s brain.
Comments / 0