Bella Hadid wore a spray on dress for Paris Fashion Week. The 25-year-old model was appearing at the annual fashion event in the French capital on Friday (30.09.22) where she could be seen at the top of the runway almost nude before Dr Manel Torres – who is managing director of Fabrican Ltd and inventor of the spray-on fabric – sprayed a layer of white latex onto her body to form the shape of a Coperni slip dress.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO