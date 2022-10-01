Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin explains why Steelers put Kenny Pickett in, replaced Mitch Trubisky: 'We needed a spark'
The Steelers didn't do much in the first half of their Week 4 loss to the Jets. Pittsburgh scored just six points and had five drives that lasted four or fewer plays. So, with the team trailing 10-6 at halftime, Mike Tomlin was faced with a decision. Would he stick with Mitch Trubisky or would he turn to rookie Kenny Pickett at quarterback?
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs' offense prove they're better than ever with beatdown of Buccaneers
How have Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense responded to having a new-look wide receiver corps and a remixed backfield? By becoming harder to stop in the biggest of games, as they proved in their 41-31 thrashing of the Buccaneers on Sunday night to avenge their Super Bowl 55 loss in Tampa.
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Peyton Manning breaks down Bobby Wagner trucking fan on field during Rams-49ers 'Manningcast'
In the words of the late, great John Madden: Boom. Typically, football broadcasts stray away from showing field-invading fans as a means to discourage that kind of behavior from anyone who might think about it. That's not the case for Peyton and Eli Manning, who, during Monday's 49ers-Rams matchup, broke down the a fan storming the field in Santa Clara, Calif.
Who is Bailey Zappe? Rookie in at QB for Patriots after Brian Hoyer injury
The Patriots entered their Week 4 matchup against the Packers with their backup quarterback Brian Hoyer starting in place of Mac Jones. The second-year quarterback had suffered an ankle injury against the Ravens and was declared out on Saturday. Hoyer, 36, was expected to provide the Patriots with a steady,...
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 4 'Sunday Night Football'
When the Chiefs (2-1) travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers (2-1) in the penultimate game of NFL Week 4 in 2022 on "Sunday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC) it will be a rematch of Super Bowl 55. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City lost that game, also in Tampa, 31-9.
NBC's Cris Collinsworth calls out NFL, Dolphins for handling of Tua Tagovailoa injury: 'Really dangerous issue for the NFL'
The NFL and the Dolphins have been heavily criticized for their handling of injuries to Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. NBC's Cris Collinsworth joined the criticism on "Sunday Night Football". Collinsworth and play-by-play voice Mike Tirico were discussing how the league's concussion protocol will be changing as a result of an...
Fantasy RB Rankings Week 5: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
One of the best parts of fantasy football — and the NFL in general — is that new storylines evolve every single week. Entering the fifth week of the season, the landscape of the ever-important running back position continues to shift. We stay on top of every carry, injury, and target so we can best prepare you for important start 'em, sit 'em decisions. Our Week 5 fantasy RB rankings for standard leagues feature some surprises, but we're just working with the hand that's dealt to us.
NFL picks, predictions against the spread Week 5: Bengals top Ravens; Chiefs rip Raiders, Rams edge Cowboys
Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season was another exercise in patience with Sporting News' picks and predictions against the spread. Many of the games played out as expected, but there was still a good chunk of surprise results to go against the grain. Surviving and advancing to the second half is the key after more mixed results.
Broncos RB depth chart: Will Melvin Gordon or Mike Boone lead backfield after Javonte Williams' injury?
The Broncos suffered a major blow to their already reeling offense in Week 4 when Javonte Williams went down with a knee injury. Williams suffered the injury early in the third quarter and was quickly ruled out for the game. He was seen on crutches afterward and reports indicated that Denver feared his injury was "serious."
How to watch the NHL preseason without cable: Live streams, schedule for last week of tune-up games
Hockey fans, the NHL regular season is nearly here. We are in the final week of the preseason, with Saturday, Oct. 8 marking the final day of warming contests ahead of the regular season. Teams have begun to cut down their rosters, sending players down to the AHL or back...
How long is Javonte Williams out? Injury timeline, return date for Broncos running back
The Broncos took more than one loss on Sunday against the Raiders. Second-year running back Javonte Williams exited Denver's 32-23 defeat early in the second quarter with a right knee injury incurred on a tackle by Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby. Williams was helped off the field by trainers and...
How Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic act vs. Buccaneers reminded the NFL about Chiefs’ capabilities: 'He's the Houdini of our era’
Travis Kelce has played with Patrick Mahomes for the entirety of the 27-year-old quarterback's NFL career. Even still, he came away from the Chiefs' 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football" amazed by some of the plays that his quarterback had made. "The NFL hasn't seen anything like...
Chiefs vs. Buccaneers final score, results: Patrick Mahomes stars as KC takes down Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs put on an offensive clinic in the team's 41-31 victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on "Sunday Night Football." In the sixth meeting between the two star quarterbacks, Mahomes stole the show with 247 passing yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, also stood out with nine catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
How long is Tua Tagovailoa out? Latest news, updates on Dolphins QB's status in NFL concussion protocol
The Dolphins (3-1) will head to New York to take on the Jets (2-2) in a pivotal meeting of AFC East opponents in Week 5, and they'll do so without their starting quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa will miss the game after sustaining a concussion in a Week 4 "Thursday Night Football" matchup vs. the Bengals, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday, as the third-year signal-caller is still in concussion protocol. Teddy Bridgewater will get the start at quarterback for the Dolphins.
Week 5 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Is it possible to go overboard with weekly fantasy football projections and rankings? Maybe, but...nah. The more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 5 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions. To prove we're disciples of the “more is better”...
What channel is Rams vs. 49ers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 4
West coast, best coast? Not quite, not yet. It's always a fun time when the Rams and 49ers get together. The most recent meeting of the two NFC West rivals resulted in an excellent NFC Championship Game. Early in the 2022 season, though, neither team has exactly looked like those playoff teams from last year, but for different reasons.
Why Matt Rhule, Panthers are sticking with Baker Mayfield as starter despite QB's struggles
The Baker Mayfield experiment with the Panthers has not gone as planned through four weeks of the 2022 NFL season. The Panthers sit at 1-3 and are tied for last place in the NFC South with the Saints. Carolina's defense has played well at times, but its offense has been below average, scoring just 19.5 points per game.
Why Bailey Zappe's first NFL touchdown pass in Patriots vs. Packers game was controversial
Few had ever heard of Patriots third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe before Sunday. But when Brian Hoyer (who himself was filling in for the injured Mac Jones) left New England's game against Green Bay with a head injury, Zappe was called upon to lead the offense. He was impressive in his...
