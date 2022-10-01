ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels run past Rangers for fifth straight win

Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo homered and Reid Detmers tossed six strong innings as the Los Angeles Angels downed the Texas Rangers 4-1 on Friday night in Anaheim, Calif.

The Angels (71-86) posted their fifth victory in a row, their longest winning streak since taking six straight games from April 24-29.

Los Angeles got two hits apiece from Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Taylor Ward and Adell in support of Detmers (7-6), who yielded one run and four hits. The rookie left-hander struck out nine and walked one while making 93 pitches.

Andrew Wantz replaced Detmers to start the seventh and threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out three. Jose Quijada (two-thirds of an inning) and Jimmy Herget (scoreless ninth, ninth save) finished it off.

The Rangers (66-90) managed just five hits, including two from Adolis Garcia, who drove in their only run of the game with a double in the fourth. Texas took its third loss in a row and fell for the sixth time in seven games.

The Angels took an early lead against Rangers starter Glenn Otto, getting a two-out solo home run from Adell in the second inning and a leadoff homer from Rengifo in the third. It was the eighth long ball of the season for Adell, the 17th for Rengifo, who went deep for the second day in a row.

The Rangers got one run back in the fourth against Detmers. Corey Seager led off with a walk and one out later scored on a double by Garcia, cutting the Angels’ lead to 2-1.

The Angels added to their lead in the fifth inning, getting a one-out double from Trout and a two-out RBI double from Ward to make it 3-1.

Otto (6-10) got through six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk. He struck out seven.

The Angels added an insurance run in the eighth. Pinch hitter Matt Duffy doubled, went to third on a single by Logan O’Hoppe and scored on Livan Soto’s squeeze bunt.

–Field Level Media

