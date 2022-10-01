Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO