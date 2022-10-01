ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

WATCH: Celebrating National Pizza Month with Wisconsin cheese

It is National Pizza Month, and Andie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined News 3 Now at Noon to share a German-inspired pizza recipe using real Wisconsin cheese. You can check it out here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Paul Harold Evans

MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Channel 3000

Audrey J. Schmocker

Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy