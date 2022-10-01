Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Population is ‘exploding’ in the region hit hardest by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian last week slammed into one of the fastest-growing areas of the country, putting hundreds of thousands of people in harm’s way — many of whom had never experienced a hurricane. Florida has added nearly 3 million people since 2010. And the Fort Myers area, which was...
Channel 3000
Death toll from Hurricane Ian surpasses 100 as the search for survivors continues in Florida
The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 101 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least 54 people died...
Channel 3000
WATCH: Celebrating National Pizza Month with Wisconsin cheese
It is National Pizza Month, and Andie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joined News 3 Now at Noon to share a German-inspired pizza recipe using real Wisconsin cheese. You can check it out here. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
Channel 3000
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Channel 3000
Audrey J. Schmocker
Audrey J (Clary) Schmocker passed away peacefully on September 30, 2022, at the age of 88 at Riverwood in Wisconsin Dells. Audrey was born on June 15, 1934, in Hill Point, Wisconsin. Moved to New Lisbon at an early age. On October 15, 1952, she married the love of her life, Ernie Schmocker, at St. Patrick’s in Mauston where they became life-time parish members.
Comments / 0