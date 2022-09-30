Read full article on original website
Related
LEAKED: Toyota's Next Baby SUV Is A Real Looker
Toyota has filed a design patent for a new small crossover with the Australian Government's Intellectual Property department. If the face seems familiar, it's because you've likely seen it before. It has the same basic design DNA as the Toyota Crown, which will be available in several flavors. We've already seen the Crown-based SUV, and this is not it. Besides, it's too small. Instead, it looks almost identical to the Toyota Small SU EV concept that was shown as part of 16 electric vehicles for the future in 2021. The only problem is that this new design isn't for an EV, as it features a traditional grille behind which it'll hide a combustion powertrain.
3printr.com
PowerDIW – CIM UPC announces new hybrid 3D printer
CIM UPC, well-known for creating new technologies, such as the IDEX technology for FFF printers or concrete 3D printers, has announced a new hybrid 3D Printer called PowerDIW. The PowerDIW is a fully configurable experimental 3D Printer, focused on researchers that need a very flexible and capable Direct Ink Writing (DIW) 3D Printer. DIW is an additive manufacturing technology commonly used for manufacturing ceramic or metal green parts or any bioprintable material. PowerDIW 3Dprinter is designed for research groups in the fields of metallurgy, fuel cells, composites, advanced ceramics and tissue engineering, as well as for a wide range of research fields where Additive Manufacturing is a disruptive new player, being able to bring into play huge extrusion force if demanded.
3printr.com
Azure Printed Homes Selected by Re-Inhabit for 10 3D Printed Homes
Azure Printed Homes, innovators of 3D printing building technology of recycled plastic, has been selected by Re-Inhabit, a Southern California home builder, for the production of ten 3D printed homes. Re-Inhabit plans to initially install them on three sites across Southern California. ReInhabit currently manages a portfolio of homes within...
3printr.com
3dpbm publishes study on polymer AM market
3dpbm, a market intelligence and media company supporting the global AM industry landscape, presents the results of a comprehensive study on the polymer additive manufacturing segment. The study, Polymer AM Market Opportunities and Trends 2020–2030, conducted between Q4 2021 and Q3 2022 collected information on sales and business activity from all major companies operating in this segment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3printr.com
Fiberlogy launches FiberSmooth 3D printing material
Polish manufacturer of 3D printing filaments, Fiberlogy, has expanded the range of its materials. FiberSmooth is a proposal that allows you to have prints with an almost perfectly smooth finish. FiberSmooth is the trade name for polyvinyl butyral, which may be better known to 3D printing enthusiasts as PVB. This...
Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs
Here's a thorough look at the advantages, drawbacks, and history behind the use of iridium spark plugs in automotive vehicles. The post Drawbacks to Using Iridium Spark Plugs appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
programminginsider.com
The Differences Between Auto Mechanics and Diesel Mechanics
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Modern cars and trucks have lots in common, but they’re still worked on by two different types of professionals. Auto mechanics focus on working with passenger cars that are powered by petrol engines. On the other hand, heavy vehicles like trucks are serviced by a professional like a mobile diesel mechanic. While the two types of vehicles share lots of technologies, the use of petrol versus diesel engines means it’s important to have your vehicle serviced by the right type of mechanic.
Comments / 0