Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that CEO Steve Rooney has elected to retire early. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005673/en/ Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies, announces his early retirement. (Photo: Business Wire) Rooney, who also served as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit, leaves after serving the company for more than 11 years in various executive roles. He joined what was then Continental Structural Plastics in 2011 as chief operating officer under former CEO Frank Macher and has led the company through a period of growth that includes multiple acquisitions; facility expansions and the construction of the new Texas facility; as well as establishing an operational presence in Europe and China. In 2017, he assumed the role of CEO, following the retirement of Macher. In 2021, he was named a Teijin Group Corporate Officer as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit. Teijin Automotive Technologies is a part of the Teijin Composites Business Unit.

