Teijin Automotive Technologies Announces the Retirement of CEO Steve Rooney
Teijin Automotive Technologies (formerly Continental Structural Plastics) today announced that CEO Steve Rooney has elected to retire early. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005673/en/ Steve Rooney, CEO of Teijin Automotive Technologies, announces his early retirement. (Photo: Business Wire) Rooney, who also served as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit, leaves after serving the company for more than 11 years in various executive roles. He joined what was then Continental Structural Plastics in 2011 as chief operating officer under former CEO Frank Macher and has led the company through a period of growth that includes multiple acquisitions; facility expansions and the construction of the new Texas facility; as well as establishing an operational presence in Europe and China. In 2017, he assumed the role of CEO, following the retirement of Macher. In 2021, he was named a Teijin Group Corporate Officer as General Manager of the Teijin Composites Business Unit. Teijin Automotive Technologies is a part of the Teijin Composites Business Unit.
3printr.com
BASF introduces X3D technology for catalysts based on 3D printing
BASF introduces the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing. Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and a high surface area, significantly improving the catalysts’ performance. BASF has capabilities to supply commercial quantities.
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
Polco Raises $14 Million Led by Mercury For New Public Sector Performance Analytics Initiative
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Polco, a data-driven civic participation SAAS platform for community members and leaders, today announced that it raised $14 million in funding from an investor group led by Mercury Fund and including BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005193/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
John Deere Announces Request for Proposals for Satellite Communications Opportunity
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced it has issued a satellite communications (SATCOM)-focused request for proposals (RFP) to secure a cutting-edge solution that will further connect its fleet of intelligent machines. This will enhance the satellite connectivity that Deere is already delivering to its customers today, and is a critical step in the company’s commitment to creating value for farmers around the world.
3printr.com
Nexa3D announces upgrade for professional series dental 3D printer NXD 200
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers for industrial and dental applications, today announced the immediate availability of its new Professional Series upgrade for its NXD 200 dental 3D printer. Based on Nexa3D’s ultrafast LSPc technology, the Pro Series delivers higher productivity and model accuracy with greater print success. The Pro Series opens the materials aperture to accommodate a broader range of dental materials, including KeyOrtho IBT and KeySplint Hard, both manufactured by Keystone Industries.
US defense agency is engineering a small military vertical-takeoff aircraft
The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has begun a program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane, nicknamed ANCILLARY, that aims to develop and flight demonstrate technologies required for the production of a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL), low-weight, high-payload, and long-endurance aircraft. Minimizing personnel costs...
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 2, 2022
In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, Markforged and Stratasys both continue their tours, but are also holding additional webinars this week. Desktop Metal is holding a webinar about its Live Sinter software, Sinterit will discuss optimizing AM costs with powder management, HP is holding a webinar in addition to a tour of its MJF technology in San Diego, and more. Read on for all the details!
salestechstar.com
NextTime Software Joins UnifyCloud’s Partner Network to Enhance Customer Growth Through Accelerated Cloud Migration
UnifyCloud and NextTime Software work together to increase efficiency and productivity through digital transformation. UnifyCloud, a cloud solutions provider and ISV providing accelerated cloud modernization and migration via its CloudAtlas platform is excited to announce its partnership with Chilean-based technology company NextTime Software, a partner focused on digital acceleration and automation of business processes through cloud solutions to increase efficiency and productivity to promote customer growth and opportunities.
3printr.com
ATHOS launches 3D printed flexible climbing shoes
HP continues to offer solutions to solve a diverse range of challenges using its HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology. This is the case in the world of climbing, which is becoming increasingly popular and for which footwear is an essential part. That’s why Spanish start-up ATHOS, is looking to change the sports footwear industry with a first-of-its-kind 3D printed climbing shoe, made to fit the feet and needs of each climber using HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing.
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
marinelink.com
Edvardsen Haugan takes the helm at Kongsberg Maritime
Lisa Edvardsen Haugan has today been appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime. Photo courtesy Kongsberg Maritime/By Arild Brun Kjeldaas. Lisa Edvardsen Haugan was appointed as the new President of Kongsberg Maritime, the largest business area of Kongsberg, replacing Egil Haugsdal starting in November 2022. Edvardsen Haugan has long...
3printr.com
IDENT’M transforms dental parts production with Stratasys J5 DentaJet
France-based dental laboratory Ident’M is transforming the production of dental parts and addressing an inherent challenge for greater accuracy and precision with a Stratasys J5 DentaJet 3D printer at its Saint-Etienne-located facility. As with a number of other dental labs, although Ident’M had moved from the creation of plaster...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Partner SK On Signs MOU With Global Lithium Resources
SK Innovation and Ford finalized a joint venture dubbed BlueOvalSK earlier this year, which paves the way for a rather substantial partnership that will lead to the construction of BlueOvalSK Battery Park and the production of batteries for all-electric vehicles. SK has since spun off its own battery division into SK On and continues to invest heavily in that area, including a whopping $22 billion for the U.S. alone and various additional investments into other endeavors both domestic and in other parts of the world. Now, that trend continues, as SK On just announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Australia’s Global Lithium Resources.
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
salestechstar.com
Policy2050.com Releases “Smart Retail: Technologies and Trends Analysis (2022-2025)”
Smart retail technologies and trends are carefully examined in a new report, as retailers experiment with new tech deployments. The COVID-19 pandemic forced even culturally reluctant retailers to mimic or learn from ecommerce platforms and brands’ own direct-to-consumer, sometimes lifestyle-associated channels. This change was only the beginning: digital transformation lays the groundwork for optimization, and new hardware awaits. “Smart retail” could bridge the gap between lockdown era approaches and a new consumer reality characterized by inflation and different forms of uncertainty.
Intel Labs Quantum and Neuromorphic Computing working to create real world applications
At Intel Corp, Anne Matsuura is the director of Quantum & Molecular Technologies, and Mike Davies is the director of the Neuromorphic Computing Lab. Together they research ways to create computers that can calculate in a realm close to human reasoning and simultaneous processing. This rather than instruction-based reasoning as computers do today. Or in a single, line by line computing, one task at a time, process of today’s computers. They call these studies Neuromorphic Computing, and Quantum Computing.
Forte Group Appoints Mikael Carlsson as Its New Chief Executive Officer
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Forte Group, a global software solutions firm that collaborates closely with its clients to ideate and build the future of digital products and platforms, announced the appointment of Mikael Carlsson as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005087/en/ Mikael Carlsson, CEO, Forte Group (Photo: Business Wire)
agritechtomorrow.com
Innovation Agri-Tech Group Launches Revolutionary New Vertical Farming Technology, the GrowFrame™ 360
• The culmination of five years of R&D, IAG has created a refined and optimised growing environment • The GrowFrame™ uses 98% less water than comparable conventional farming methods • A solution to real-world problems, IAG will work with charity partners in order to tackle issues including world hunger.
PV Tech
Researchers push four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem cells to 30% efficiency
Researchers have claimed a record 30.1% conversion efficiency for four-terminal perovskite-silicon PV tandem cells. Achieved by combining a perovskite solar cell with conventional silicon solar cell technologies, the result was presented during the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion in Milan, Italy last week. In four-terminal tandem devices, the...
