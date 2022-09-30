Ackuretta and QuickFi provided funding for the Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem for a financing program through participating dealers in the USA. The Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem includes the 3D dental printer – SOL, the two-staged washer – CLEANI, the versatile and sophisticated UV curing oven – CURIE, and the Ackuretta concierge service which includes remote install, training and support by Ackuretta. Customers can be approved for financing immediately using the self-service QuickFi mobile application, which offers competitive rates subsidized by Ackuretta. Equipment buyers from Ackuretta may obtain nearly instant equipment loans starting from $5,000 and abovce. The QuickFi mobile application provides dental professionals with 24/7 self-service equipment financing.

