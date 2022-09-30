Read full article on original website
SmarTech Analysis releases 3D printing market data for Q2 2022
SmarTech has released new 3D printing market data for the second quarter of 2022, with additive manufacturing markets reaching $3 billion for the second consecutive quarter and growing 27% year-over-year. The second calendar quarter of 2022 saw continuing year over year growth for the additive manufacturing market, coming in 27...
Citroën and BASF develop fully electric concept car
A collaboration between Citroën and BASF gave life to a fully electric concept car. An innovative project is pushing the limits by rethinking the design and the different components of the vehicle, proving that simplicity can go with enhanced functionality. Sculpteo’s online 3D printing service also played a role in this project by 3D printing several parts using TPU.
QuickFi and Ackuretta Partner to Provide Funding for 3D Printing Ecosystem
Ackuretta and QuickFi provided funding for the Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem for a financing program through participating dealers in the USA. The Ackuretta 3D printing ecosystem includes the 3D dental printer – SOL, the two-staged washer – CLEANI, the versatile and sophisticated UV curing oven – CURIE, and the Ackuretta concierge service which includes remote install, training and support by Ackuretta. Customers can be approved for financing immediately using the self-service QuickFi mobile application, which offers competitive rates subsidized by Ackuretta. Equipment buyers from Ackuretta may obtain nearly instant equipment loans starting from $5,000 and abovce. The QuickFi mobile application provides dental professionals with 24/7 self-service equipment financing.
ATHOS launches 3D printed flexible climbing shoes
HP continues to offer solutions to solve a diverse range of challenges using its HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology. This is the case in the world of climbing, which is becoming increasingly popular and for which footwear is an essential part. That’s why Spanish start-up ATHOS, is looking to change the sports footwear industry with a first-of-its-kind 3D printed climbing shoe, made to fit the feet and needs of each climber using HP Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing.
Nexa3D announces upgrade for professional series dental 3D printer NXD 200
Nexa3D, the maker of ultrafast polymer 3D printers for industrial and dental applications, today announced the immediate availability of its new Professional Series upgrade for its NXD 200 dental 3D printer. Based on Nexa3D’s ultrafast LSPc technology, the Pro Series delivers higher productivity and model accuracy with greater print success. The Pro Series opens the materials aperture to accommodate a broader range of dental materials, including KeyOrtho IBT and KeySplint Hard, both manufactured by Keystone Industries.
Luyten and CISM announce partnership for AM technologies in construction
Australian construction 3D printing company Luyten has partnered with RMIT’s Centre for Innovation Structures and Materials (CISM) to advance the incorporation of 3D printing technologies into modern architecture and construction research. Under the partnership, Luyten will provide CISM with a dedicated 3D printing system at its facility in Melbourne,...
GA-ASI and Conflux Technology develop fuel oil heat exchanger for unmanned aerial vehicles
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) is working with long-time collaborator Conflux Technology on the design and manufacture of a new Fuel Oil Heat Exchanger (FOHE) for the MQ-9B. GA-ASI is developing this enhanced thermal solution for its MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian Remotely Piloted Aircraft. GA-ASI is a leading developer...
VBN Components AB appoints Magnus Bergman as new CEO
Swedish company VBN Components AB, known for its extremely wear and heat resistant Vibenite alloys, has appointed Magnus Bergman as its new CEO. Magnus Bergman has a master’s degree in Materials Science from KTH and has held several roles within the Sandvik Group with a focus on R&D, international sales, and management. He also has broad experience from the heat treatment industry and the machinery industry.
Formnext 2022: Attendance almost at pre-Covid level
With over 730 exhibitors and a booked gross area of more than 50,000 m², Formnext is already able to significantly exceed last year’s figures in September. Thus, the trade fair for additive manufacturing and modern industrial production lays the foundation for an excellent 2022 edition of Formnext. At...
Researchers successfully capture the first images of carbon dioxide emissions in aircraft engine
The first cross-sectional photos of carbon dioxide in a jet engine exhaust plume were taken by researchers using brand-new near-infrared light imaging technology. As claimed in the statement, the development of more ecologically friendly engines and aviation fuels could be sped up with the aid of this brand-new cutting-edge technology for turbine combustion.
