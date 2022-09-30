3D printing can now manufacture customized sensors for robots, pacemakers, and more. The breakthrough, achieved by researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, could be a potential game-changer for manufacturing customized chip-based microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). These mini-machines are mass-produced in large volumes for hundreds of electronic products, including smartphones and cars, where they provide positioning accuracy. But for more specialized manufacturing of sensors in smaller volumes, such as accelerometers for aircraft and vibration sensors for industrial machinery, MEMS technologies demand costly customization.

