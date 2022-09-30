Read full article on original website
3printr.com
3dpbm publishes study on polymer AM market
3dpbm, a market intelligence and media company supporting the global AM industry landscape, presents the results of a comprehensive study on the polymer additive manufacturing segment. The study, Polymer AM Market Opportunities and Trends 2020–2030, conducted between Q4 2021 and Q3 2022 collected information on sales and business activity from all major companies operating in this segment.
TOP 100 AM – 3D Evaluate selects world’s most innovative 3D printing companies
3D Evaluate launches the TOP 100 AM directory that selects and presents the world’s most innovative software, hardware, and 3D material printing companies, which are aiming to accelerate the adoption of AM in manufacturing processes. This includes a unique stock index called 3DE-10 that tracks the stock performance of 10 leading 3D printing companies listed on exchanges in the United States.
3D Printing Case Study: Fathom Manufacturing reduces lead time for production tooling with Mantle
Fathom Manufacturing used Mantle’s metal 3D printing technology to reduce the time required to make a production injection mold tool for a medical device customer. Because of the complex nature of the tool’s cavity and core inserts, it would have traditionally taken Fathom over 200 hours of toolmaking operations across 4.5 weeks to make the inserts. With Mantle, Fathom reduced its toolmaking operations to 110 hours – a savings of 45% – and produced the tool 2 weeks faster.
Azure Printed Homes Selected by Re-Inhabit for 10 3D Printed Homes
Azure Printed Homes, innovators of 3D printing building technology of recycled plastic, has been selected by Re-Inhabit, a Southern California home builder, for the production of ten 3D printed homes. Re-Inhabit plans to initially install them on three sites across Southern California. ReInhabit currently manages a portfolio of homes within...
Young talents – career development at Farsoon Europe
Farsoon Europe GmbH was founded in April 2018 and has grown rapidly since then. Besides business development, Farsoon also takes care of young talents in career development at Farsoon. One of them is Yan Hao. Mr. Yan Hao joined Farsoon in Stuttgart directly after his Master Thesis in Material Science.
Researchers develop novel method for manufacturing MEMS technologies
3D printing can now manufacture customized sensors for robots, pacemakers, and more. The breakthrough, achieved by researchers at KTH Royal Institute of Technology, could be a potential game-changer for manufacturing customized chip-based microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). These mini-machines are mass-produced in large volumes for hundreds of electronic products, including smartphones and cars, where they provide positioning accuracy. But for more specialized manufacturing of sensors in smaller volumes, such as accelerometers for aircraft and vibration sensors for industrial machinery, MEMS technologies demand costly customization.
