kentuckytoday.com
Cameron, 20 other AGs support military service members’ religious rights issue
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a coalition of 21 states in filing a brief in support of military service members’ religious liberty rights to be granted an exemption from the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The amicus, or friend of the court brief, filed...
kentuckytoday.com
California governor’s use of Scripture on abortion billboards draws response, prayer
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (BP) – It’s not Don Adam’s nature to address political issues from the pulpit of MidCities Baptist Church. But when his governor attempted to use Scripture to justify the killing of unborn children, Adam knew he couldn’t keep silent. “I sincerely pray for Gavin...
kentuckytoday.com
Missouri lawmakers approve $40M in tax breaks for farmers
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators passed $40 million in annual tax breaks for farmers, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson said he'll sign Wednesday along with an income tax cut. Senators voted 26-3 Tuesday in favor of the tax incentive package, which primarily renewed tax credits that had...
kentuckytoday.com
Littman Krooks Attorneys Named 'Super Lawyers' in New York for 2022
WESTCHESTER, N.Y. - October 4, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Bernard A. Krooks, JD, CPA, LLM, CELA, AEP® (Distinguished), Amy C. O'Hara, Esq., and Marion M. Walsh, Esq., partners in the law firm Littman Krooks LLP, have been named as top attorneys in New York for 2022 by Super Lawyers magazine. In addition, Arshi Pal, Esq., has been named Rising Stars by Super Lawyers magazine.
kentuckytoday.com
Mitchell chosen as new CEO of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Acting state Revenue Commissioner Deven Mitchell has been chosen as the new chief executive officer of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. The announcement was made Monday by the fund's board. The corporation said in a statement that the selection “is contingent on the successful negotiation of a salary and benefits package” and that a start date has not yet been set.
kentuckytoday.com
Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York
NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
kentuckytoday.com
Young deputy in Florida fatally shot by friendly fire
POLK CITY, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year deputy appeared to have been fatally shot by friendly fire from deputies with whom he was serving a warrant in central Florida early Tuesday, authorities said. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that Deputy Blane Lane was shot in...
kentuckytoday.com
Burning restrictions in place across Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Burning restrictions are in place across Kentucky with the beginning of fall wildfire hazard season, officials said. Outdoor burning is prohibited between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brushland or field with flammable materials, a statement from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said.
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
