What the papers say – October 1

By PA Reporter
 4 days ago

The front pages cover the Government’s plans to address the cost-of-living crisis as well as reaction to the Molly Russell inquest.

FT Weekend reports the pensions watchdogs are holding daily talks with asset managers to prevent a fresh crisis when the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying ends.

The Chancellor has told The Daily Telegraph he will get spending under control, adding in a piece penned inside the paper that the Government “had no other choice” than its current economic path.

The Daily Express says banks fear the rocketing cost of mortgage payments could lead to “mass forced sales” of homes.

Police investigating the death of Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett are probing the reported discovery of a human skull, according the Daily Mail , Daily Mirror and Daily Star .

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is quoted by The Independent as saying the war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment” following Vladimir Putin’s annexation of parts of the country.

The Times reports the Prince of Wales has said online safety for children “needs to be a prerequisite” after a coroner ruled social media contributed to the death of Molly Russell.

Molly’s father has accused social media firms of “monetising misery”, says The Guardian .

And The Sun has TV presenter Phillip Schofield losing advertising work over the lying in state row.

Demoted grandchildren, a determined Queen and an ‘unedifying’ public spat. Inside Europe’s new royal scandal

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has announced her intention to strip four of her grandchildren of their royal titles, a decision that left some members of the Danish royal family shocked and “saddened”.The monarch’s decision was announced in a statement shared by the royal palace on Wednesday, in which it was revealed that the children of the Queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, would no longer have prince or princess titles, nor His/Her Highness titles.The ruling will impact the Queen’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and Princess Athena, 10, who, from 1 January 2023, will instead...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Diane Abbott schooled Rachel Reeves on immigration using just 6 words

The Shadow Chancellor is being turned against by members of her own party after offering her assessment of the UK’s illegal immigration problem.Rachel Reeves has been accused of being a closeted Tory after suggesting that asylum seekers need to be booted out of the country more quickly.The Labour MP was speaking to Sky News on Tuesday evening when she lambasted the Conservative Party’s record on tackling the influx of migrants to the party.“They need to process claims faster, get people out of the country if they’ve got no right to be here and get a grip of their failed immigration...
Liz Truss promises legislation to ‘make sure no European judge can overrule us’

Liz Truss has promised that legislation will be written up to ensure that "no European judge can overrule us" as the government takes "decisive action" to strengthen the UK's borders. In a nod to Suella Braverman, the prime minister said the "brilliant" home secretary would bring such legislation forward, but she did not, however, elaborate on what exactly it will be. Speaking during her first Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also said the government would be " beefing up our border force" and "expanding the Rwanda scheme."Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Liz Truss ditches Boris Johnson’s obesity strategy by backing 2-for-1 junk food offers

Liz Truss has ditched Boris Johnson’s obesity strategy by signalling she will drop plans to ban 2-for-1 junk food offers.“I’m not interested in how many two for one offers you buy at the supermarket,” said the prime minister during her Tory conference speech, which was interrupted by climate protesters.In an attack on Mr Johnson’s “virtue signalling” policies, Ms Truss vowed: “I’m not going to tell you want to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.”Ms Truss had vowed to scrap plans to restrict “buy one get one free” (Bogof) offers and advertising of junk food...
Truss heckled as she delivers first conference speech as Tory leader

Liz Truss’s first conference speech as Tory leader was interrupted by heckling as she battled to unite her party.She promised to steer the country through the “tempest” and “get Britain moving”.Protesters holding a flag which read “who voted for this?” were ejected from the hall after disrupting the speech.The Prime Minister has endured a bruising conference after just a month in the job, with a U-turn over a totemic tax policy and dissent within her Cabinet, and heckling during her speech illustrated the level of discontent.She sought to rally Conservative activists behind her vision of a Government wholly committed to...
Liz Truss repeats Sir Keir Starmer’s ‘growth, growth, growth’ economic slogan

Liz Truss appeared to copy one of Sir Keir Starmer's economic slogans during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.In a video posted to social media, the Labour leader said: "There is no task more central to my ambitions for Britain than making the country and its people better off. To do all that we need three things: growth, growth, growth."Similarly, the prime minister said: "I have three priorities for our economy. Growth, growth, and growth."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Scottish Tory leader urges party to unite as he backs under-fire PM

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said the Tories need to “be united” as he gave his backing to under-fire Prime Minister Liz Truss.Mr Ross, who was a vocal critic of the PM’s predecessor Boris Johnson during his time in Number 10, was asked if he still has faith in Ms Truss – who is already facing questions over her leadership a month after taking on the top job.He responded “Yes I do” – adding the Tories can “absolutely” win the next election with her in charge.Mr Ross also insisted that new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng could stay in post, despite...
Liz Truss’s Conservative Party conference speech interrupted by Greenpeace protesters

Greenpeace protesters interrupted a speech by Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference today, 5 October.Footage shows two protesters holding up a yellow sign saying "Who voted for this?" amid boos and jeering from conference attendees before being led away by security staff."Later on in my speech I'm going to talk about the anti-growth coalition, but I think they arrived in the hall a bit too early," the prime minister said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Ella Henderson’s performance at Tory party conference no indication of ‘political affiliation’

Ella Henderson’s performance at the Conservative party conference is no indication of her “political affiliation”, her representatives have insisted.On Tuesday (4 October) night, the former X Factor winner took to the stage as part of the Amped event sponsored by TikTok and UK Music at the political conference, which is being held in Birmingham.As footage circulated on social media showing Henderson singing her song “Pray”, many Twitter users criticised the singer for performing at the event.In particular, commenters pointed to Henderson’s recent string of performances at Pride festivals across the UK, with one tweet reading: “How can you flip...
Liz Truss news – live: PM vows to get Britain moving as protesters interrupt speech

Liz Truss has been heckled by protesters who shouted “who voted for fracking?” as the prime minister vowed to “get Britain moving” in her make-or-break speech to the Conservative Party conference.The prime minister’s address came as her Labour predecessor Gordon Brown warned of a “national uprising” if Ms Truss fails to uprate universal credit in line with inflation, as she risked tearing open a fresh Cabinet rift by saying the matter was still up for debate.The conference has been marked by a series of extraordinary ministerial clashes, Labour’s surging poll lead, and chaos in the Conservative ranks, with Michael...
Amnesty hits out at BBC for ‘uncritical’ videos advertising Qatar ahead of World Cup

The BBC has come under fire for accepting payment to advertise Qatar ahead of the World Cup, producing flattering films fronted by the model Jodie Kidd – despite human rights concerns in the Gulf state.BBC StoryWorks – part of the corporation’s commercial arm – has produced three “blandly uncritical” videos for Qatar Tourism which have amassed more than half a million views.Amnesty International UK questioned the national broadcaster’s involvement, saying “Qatar-funded advertorials” produced by the BBC risked “blurring the line between journalism and fundraising”, as well as arguing the videos “are effectively allowing Qatar to airbrush human rights abuses from...
