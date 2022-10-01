ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oglesby, IL

Grant awarded to Ottawa for passenger rail study

OTTAWA – Nearly one-quarter of a million dollar grant was awarded to the North Central Illinois Council of Governments to partially pay for a on study adding passenger rail through the Illinois valley. Rebuild Illinois awarded more than $10 million statewide to a number of communities for projects and activities to support transportation across the state. The $310,000 study will help determine where the potential train stations could be located on the proposed rail connection between Peoria and Chicago.
OTTAWA, IL
La Salle Weighs in on Apparent Mertel-Peru De-Annexation Scheme

It appears the cities of La Salle and Peru have been working their way through a dark new chapter in their relationship, stemming from apparent improper dumping. At Monday night’s city council meeting, La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove read a prepared statement reacting to reports that, in August, Mertel Gravel Company had planned to move 50 acres of property near Menard’s from La Salle to Peru. The mayor stated that a Mertel’s representative at the time acknowledged that the movement of the property to Peru was due to the fact that Mertel’s had been caught dumping cement on property belonging to LP High School, and that the dumping had caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to a Peru sewer line. According to Grove, the Mertel’s rep said that Peru had given the company the choice of either paying for the damage or transferring the 50 acres of land near Menard’s to Peru.
PERU, IL
The Pumpkin Capital Of The World Is In Illinois

One Illinois town is more than ready for the fall season as they are considered the "pumpkin capital of the world". It's safe to say we focus on all things pumpkin from August through November. There are even pumpkin spice-scented trash bags. But long before pumpkin spice became the worldwide sensation that it is and every girl loved the gourd, there was the "pumpkin capital of the world" in Illinois.
MORTON, IL
1440 WROK

One Of Funniest Comedians Of All Time Is From IL (Not Chicago)

Peoria, Illinois is home to one of the funniest comedians of all time. Illinois Has A Rich History Of Comedy And Comedians. I know New York and Los Angeles are the hubs for stars and celebrities but when it comes to comedy, I'll take Illinois over them any day of the week. Some of the greatest comedians of all time got their start in the Windy City. Plus, there are some legendary clubs to catch a big laugh.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Illinois school graduation shooter gets maximum sentence

DIXON, Ill. — A man will receive the maximum prison sentence allowable after pleading guilty to shooting at an Illinois high school graduation practice several years ago. It happened in 2018 at Dixon High School in Lee County, Illionis. Matthew Milby Jr. has been in state custody ever since...
DIXON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Former Illinois Youth Center guard sentenced for official misconduct

A Former Illinois Youth Center (IYC) guard has been sentenced to probation and community service. 46-year-old Michael M. Klimek, of Yorkville, was found guilty by a Kane County jury in April of official misconduct and aggravated battery in a public place. The Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that Klimek facilitated and encouraged IYC inmates to fight as he stood by and did nothing. Prosecutors say it happened in January of 2016.
YORKVILLE, IL
Big Price Jump At Gas Stations Across The Valley

If you see gas selling for under 4 bucks a gallon, you may want to fill up. Many stations in Starved Rock Country jumped 30 to 40 cents a gallon in the past day. The price at the pump has jumped to as high as $4.39 a gallon at stations in Oglesby, La Salle, Peru and as high as $4.29 in Streator.
STREATOR, IL
Riverboat Ready For Passengers In Ottawa

Rolling down the river in Starved Rock Country. A grand opening cruise of the Sainte Genevieve is set for 5:30 today. The 149-passenger sternwheel riverboat is docked on the Illinois River in Ottawa. You can book a two-hour cruise that will take you between Buffalo Rock and the Marseilles lock and dam. The boat can also be rented out for private events.
OTTAWA, IL
City of Mendota sets Trick or Treat; Leaf Pickup dates

MENDOTA – The City of Mendota has set Trick or Treat hours for Halloween. The traditional downtown event for the area businesses will be held from 3 PM – 5 PM, and the citywide Trick or Treat hours will be from 5 PM – 7 PM on October 31st. It was also announced on Monday that the city leaf pickup program will resume on October 24th.
MENDOTA, IL
Police Blotter for Tuesday, October 4th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Morris Police Department arrested was 24-year-old Spencer Cronk, of Dwight, on a Kankakee County warrant....
MORRIS, IL
Historic Kane County Farm Given National Designation

The George Crego Farm is located on Finley Road in Blackberry Township, just south and west of IL Route 47. The farmstead consists of the main house, worker’s house, granary, smoke house, machine shed, banked barn, a ceramic structural tile silo, hog furrowing house and metal grain bin. It has historical significance from 1852 to 1920 for agriculture and is a significant example of a successful 19th century dairy and grain farm.
KANE COUNTY, IL
Two people killed in Illinois crash

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were killed in a Lee County car crash Saturday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of La Moille Road and Maytown Road at 3:03 p.m. for a crash involving two vehicles, according to the department. Deputies learned that a 2009 Ford driven by 27-year-old Dane Moorman of Arlington was northbound on La Moille Road while 72-year-old Bonnie Acker of Dixon was eastbound on Maytown in her 2017 Buick.
LEE COUNTY, IL
Four teens hurt in Oswego crash

Four teens were hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the area of Yoakum Boulevard and Steeplechase Boulevard in Oswego. A news release from the Oswego Police Department says a sedan driven by eighteen-year-old Jassell Mendoza, of Oswego, was heading west on Yoakum approaching Steeplechase when it left the roadway and hit two trees. One passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle. All four of the vehicle's occupants suffered what police say are serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries and were taken to a hospital.
OSWEGO, IL
Person shot in suburban Crest Hill; suspect in custody

CREST HILL, Ill. - A suspect is in custody after a shooting in suburban Crest Hill Tuesday. At about 3:40 p.m., Crest Hill police officers responded to the 1200 block of Cedarwood Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a victim. The victim was transported to...
CREST HILL, IL
Driver arrested for crash outside Pub II

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — 20-year-old Aidan McCain has been arrested in connection with the crash outside of Pub II in Normal last month that hospitalized two victims. Just after midnight on Sept. 15, police officers reported to 102 N. Linden Street after a crash had been reported. When they arrived, they confirmed that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle outside of the bar Pub II.
NORMAL, IL

