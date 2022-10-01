Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Pingry School was awarded the top seed for the Somerset County Tournament on Tuesday night. The Big Blue won its first outright county title since 2014 last year with a shootout win over Bernards. BRACKET: SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The top four seeds - Pingry, Bridgewater-Raritan, Gill St. Bernard’s and...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey roundup for 4 second round games
Lauren Masters scored two goals as fifth-seeded North Hunterdon, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 6-0 victory over 12th-seeded Sparta in Annandale. North Hunterdon (8-3) took control in the second quarter with three goals. Maggy Sampson and Kealey Hoffman were two of five different players to find the back of the goal.
Morris County field hockey 2nd round, Oct. 4: Mountain Lakes, Morristown-Beard win
Kaylin Oey scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter to lift top-seeded Mountain Lakes to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Pequannock in the second round of the Morris County Tournament in Mountain Lakes. Hannah Lees had the assist on Oey’s game-winner, which sent Mountain Lakes (9-0) to the quarterfinals,...
Hasbrouck Heights defeats Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley fell to 1-9.
No. 10 Cranford tops New Providence - Girls soccer recap
Olivia Russomanno scored four goals to lead Cranford, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past New Providence 6-0 in Cranford. Cranford (7-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and outshot New Providence (1-8-1) 11-4 in the game. Shea Matheson added a goal and two assists with Aileen McGovern tallying a...
Girls soccer: No. 1 Westfield blanks No. 16 Scotch-Plains Fanwood
Senior Emma Kelesoglu and junior Ella Cadigan each scored in the first half to lead Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 16th-ranked Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Senior Chiara Cosenza got an assist for Westfield (9-0-1), which earned its seventh shutout of the...
No. 13 Delbarton defeats Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Shea Coughlin and Josh Hepplewhite scored two goals as Delbarton, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Morristown 6-1 in Morristown. Delbarton (6-5) jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first half before outscoring Morristown 2-1 in the second. John Myles Dziadzio and William Pedicano also had a goal.
Girls soccer: No. 5 Ridgewood tops Northern Highlands to stay unbeaten
Junior Isabella Winn tallied a goal and an assist to lead Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Northern Highlands in Ridgewood. Seniors Lorelei Grassi and Lindsay Seibold each scored for Ridgewood (9-0) and junior keeper Katie Bisgrove finished with five saves. Northern Highlands...
Cherry Hill East over Gloucester Township Tech - boys soccer recap
After a scoreless first half, Cherry Hill East scored three second half goals in a 3-0 win over Gloucester Township Tech in Sicklerville. East’s second half goals were scored by Ian Ferdas, Elija Moultrie and Alec Herring. Jason Glassman and Eitan Volodarski contributed assists. Tom Piotrowski made two saves...
Bernards over Delaware Valley- Boys soccer recap
James Kolvites scored the game-deciding goal in the first half to lift Bernards to a 1-0 win over Delaware Valley in Bernardsville. Bernards improved to 9-1 with the win, while Delaware Valley fell to 5-7.
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
West Essex defeats Mount St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Skye Grimes scored a goal for West Essex as it defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in North Caldwell. Ava Brignola and Brooke Balzano also had goals with Alex Sek, Logan Goldstein and Jayla Walton tallying assists. Ella Clausi had five saves. West Essex (3-6) led 2-1 at the half. Gianna...
Manasquan defeats Red Bank Regional - Girls soccer recap
Kali Saito scored twice as Manasquan defeated Red Bank Regional 4-0 in Manasquan. Manasquan (7-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before scoring three more goals in the second half. Lily Carhart also had a goal and an assist while Rylie Rampone netted one. Harper Brechman made nine saves for...
West Windsor-Plainsboro South over Florence- Girls soccer recap
Alexis Contes scored three goals to lead West Windsor-Plainsboro South to a 4-2 win over Florence in West Windsor. Aditi Negi had a goal and an assist for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-8), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ishita Balpande made seven saves in the win. Ava Bauer and Sydney Slotkin...
No. 9 Red Bank Catholic over Monmouth - Girls soccer recap
Mya King scored two goals as Red Bank Catholic, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Monmouth 6-1 in Tinton Falls. Red Bank Catholic (7-2) led 3-1 at the half and outshot Monmouth 17-8. The Caseys also move to 6-0 in A Central play. Iva Carton, Isabelle Melilli and...
Long Branch defeats St. John Vianney - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Davhi-Borges scored one first-half goal to lead Long Branch past St. John Vianney 1-0 in Holmdel. Chris Lopez tallied an assist for Long Branch (5-3-1) while Chris Lazo made two saves. St. John Vianney fell to 2-7-3.
No. 14 Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Abby Odenheimer made three saves to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Rancocas Valley, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, over Camden Catholic in Cherry Hill. Camden Catholic (2-5-1) finished with six shots on goal but could not find the back of the net. Rancocas Valley (11-1-1) got goals...
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
Wood-Ridge over Ridgefield- Girls soccer recap
Fiona Helly had a goal and an assist to lead Wood-Ridge to a 4-1 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Dakota Bentley, Shannon Lee-Gomez, and Isabella Drotos each had a goal for Wood-Ridge (6-4). Ava Rizos made four saves in the win. Emma Radonic scored the lone goal for Ridgefield (2-5).
