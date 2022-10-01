ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads, FL

Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect

By Kaleigh Tingelstad, Sam Granville
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i3Nyr_0iHdxmhm00

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night.

Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13.

Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.

