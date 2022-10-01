Sneads rolls over Liberty County to stay perfect
SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Sneads football team picked up a 34-0 shutout win over Liberty County at home Friday night.
Sneads improves to 6-0 and will have the week off before visiting Lighthouse Christain on Friday, October 13.
Liberty County falls to 2-3 and will visit Wewahitchka on Friday, October 7.

