Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas
A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
Russian-State TV Stunned by Lyman Retreat, Say Kyiv May Bomb Moscow
Russian officials confirmed its forces had retreated from the city of Lyman, which had previously been under its occupation.
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Russia Fails Five Separate Times to Advance in Donetsk in Single Day
Russia failed to make advances in five different cities in Ukraine's Donetsk region over a 24-hour period, according to Kyiv authorities. Russian soldiers tried to make those advances in an attempt to gain ground against Ukraine in Donetsk, one of the regions Moscow illegitimately annexed last week following widely scrutinized referendums, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine wrote in an operational update on Monday.
Russia's Mauled Border Units Could Take Years to Recover: Finnish Official
Russian military units withdrawn from the country's frontier with Finland could take years to return to full strength following "severe casualties" in Ukraine, a senior diplomat has said, as Helsinki prepares to join the NATO alliance along with neighboring Sweden. Kai Sauer, the under-secretary of state for foreign and security...
Russia Loses 23 Tanks, 26 Armored Vehicles and 6 Drones in Single Day: Kyiv
Russia lost dozens of tanks, armored vehicles, and drones in just one day of fighting, according to Ukrainian officials. In a Sunday, October 2 post Ukraine's Ministry of Defense said 23 tanks, 26 armored combat vehicles, eight artillery units, and six drones had been destroyed in the past 24 hours.
Fall of Ukraine rail hub threatens Russian war gains
As Russian troops retreat after losing the key Ukrainian town of Lyman they need to set up a new frontline to protect their dwindling gains -- but one key supply route has already been cut off. As Rosomakha's unit visited the station on Sunday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky was announcing that Lyman, a frontline town in the Donetsk region, had been cleared of Russian troops.
Ukraine swatting down Russia’s Iranian-supplied drones, despite their fearful reputation
There seems to be disagreement on a new element in the war between Ukraine and the invading Russian army. While some media reports in recent weeks have sounded alarms about the punishing potential of Iran’s drones being deployed by Russia for strikes in Ukraine, US officials have shrugged off the craft as rather rinky-dink contraptions prone to dysfunction, and of only limited concern.
‘They are still firing’: Ukrainian forces defend eastern gains from counterattacks
Ukraine’s armed forces face a challenge in the country’s east: to defend their recent gains while continuing their counteroffensive. In the suburbs of the town of Kupyansk, an area where they only just regained control, Ukrainian forces are now moving their guns to new positions. Locals barely flinch anymore when they fire. But many are leaving – homes are in ruins and the town is far from safe. FRANCE 24’s Gwendoline Debono filed this report, which was translated by Gulliver Cragg.
A Whole Generation Revolts Against the Iranian Regime
“From Beirut to Tehran, one revolution that does not die,” people chanted on the streets of Beirut during a wave of protests against Lebanon’s corrupt politicians in October 2019. It was catchy, it rhymed in Arabic, and it was an expression of a surprising new sense of solidarity among members of a young generation connected across borders.
Ron Johnson again says Jan. 6 was not an ‘armed insurrection,’ adds ‘protesters did teach us’ how to use flagpoles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an “armed insurrection,” adding however, that protesters “did teach us how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff, as weapons.”. “There weren’t thousands of armed...
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia’s war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start...
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker’s latest scandal: ‘We’re going to need a few days to assess’
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are...
Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
In Iran, Raw Fury Is in the Air
“After Mahsa, everything is hanging by a hair.”. Those words, spray-painted in red on a Tehran wall last week, sum up the atmosphere of rage and defiance that has consumed Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested for failing to properly veil her hair.
Today's D Brief: Ukraine liberates Lyman, tanks advance down Dnipro; Berlin promises air-defense to Kyiv; Army misses recruiting targets; And a bit more.
Ukrainian forces are still pressing their counteroffensive against Russia, and they liberated the eastern city of Lyman shortly after noon on Sunday. The city was home to about 22,000 people before Moscow’s invasion seven months ago; it’s now considered an especially important railway hub in the occupied Donetsk oblast, which is one of four regions Russia looked to annex Friday following weeks of battlefield setbacks throughout the month of September.
Why did the Great Ottoman Empire not Colonize America? (Opinion)
The Ottoman Empire was one of the mightiest and longest-lasting empires in history. It ruled over the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and North Africa for more than 600 years until it was declared a republic in the 1900s. It had one of the best armies with the best military power. The colonialism of most parts of the powerful regions made them even stronger. As America was discovered, it was like discovering a new world, full of riches and power. The Ottomans, however, never got that far and never pursued the goal of colonizing America.
The Squad doesn't care about Iranian women
Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died this month after being attacked by Iranian police for improperly wearing the compulsory hijab. In response, we've seen protests across Iran. You might expect the "Squad," Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), and Cori...
'Top Russian collaborator' who lead racist education regime targeted in yet another car bomb
Newsweek reported yesterday about the car bombing of a Russian-installed official in the mid-sized city of Melitopol, in the southeast of Ukraine. According to Newsweek, the Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that he was tipped off by the Ukrainian resistance forces that the car of Elena Shapurova a 'top Russian collaborator', was blown up.
