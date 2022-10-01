Read full article on original website
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Listen to Steelers stadium erupt when fans realize Kenny Pickett is coming into the game (Video)
Acrisure Stadium erupted when the Steelers replaced Mitch Trubisky with Kenny Pickett against the New York Jets. Trubisky had yet to prove himself through 3.5 games of football, and Mike Tomlin gave him every opportunity to do just that. Even a half of unpredictable football against the Jets left some doubt in the minds of Steelers fans as to whether or not Pickett would receive playing time.
Wisconsin football shockingly fires Paul Chryst in most disrespectful way
Wisconsin football made the decision to shock the college football world by firing head coach Paul Chryst in the middle of a dramatic Packers game. Nebraska firing Scott Frost? It was a long time coming. ASU dumping Herm Edwards? It was inevitable. But Wisconsin firing Paul Chryst? Now that one was a surprise.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 4
Nothing weighs down teams quite like subpar NFL quarterbacks. In Week 4, even winning performances were not good enough to spare these QBs from criticism. In the NFL, you’re only as good as your last outing. It doesn’t matter if you were once good. You’ve gotta be good now to justify a starting place in the NFL.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
Red River Refund: SEC cannot like this stat about Oklahoma, Texas
The SEC cannot be happy about the early returns on its Oklahoma and Texas investments, as both head teams into Red River on Saturday unranked and with two losses apiece already. Over time, the SEC will be pleased with its investments in Oklahoma and Texas, but man, things are not...
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 5
In Week 5 of fantasy football, there are plenty of exploitable matchups. It’s all about finding the right guy against the right team. It’s Week 5 of the NFL and fantasy football season. If you’re down on your team already, just remember there’s plenty of football left.
College football fans rejoice after Aaron Judge HR ends obnoxious cut-ins
College football fans have grown increasingly annoyed with the live cut-ins of Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Their pain has now ended. While the college football itself over the past two weeks has been an absolute joy to watch, there has been a looming cloud over the entire fan experience watching at home: the Aaron Judge cut-ins.
Paul Finebaum predicts when Auburn will part with Bryan Harsin
Paul Finebaum doesn’t expect Auburn football to keep head coach Bryan Harsin around much longer with games against Georgia and Ole Miss looming. When will Auburn fire Bryan Harsin? Paul Finebaum has a guess. The ESPN analyst and radio host. “If the end was near last week, the end...
