Laurel, MS

WDAM-TV

National Night Out events spread across the Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tonight, the city of Hattiesburg will host multiple National Night Out Against Crime events in area neighborhoods and communities. Tuesday, Oct. 4, is National Night Out Against Crime. The annual community initiative aims to raise neighborhood camaraderie, encourage community policing and build relationships with local law enforcement.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

The Brain Bus brings education and play to Jones Co. children

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County has a new learning opportunity for area children - a mobile children’s museum. Created by the local nonprofit, Nurture Our Future, the Brain Bus provides out-of-school learning experiences for children of all ages. “I think we can bring children who are at...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Special Report: Laurel Oil Well

Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there's one word to describe Hattiesburg's National Night Out parties, it has to...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Woman no longer considered missing after contacting family

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department announced Monday that a woman who had been reported missing has recently been in contact with her family. According to HPD, 18-year-old Darby Locke is no longer considered a missing person in the City of Hattiesburg. Locke was reported missing on Friday,...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

8th annual Pine Belt Pride events hosted this week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies are celebrating the eighth annual Prine Belt Pride week. The events, which are hosted by The Spectrum Center and sponsored by the LGBTQ Fund of Mississippi, will last from Monday, Oct. 3, through Sunday, Oct. 9.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg says more funds needed for Hall Avenue East project

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg is asking for more funds for the Hall Avenue East Overpass project, an additional $325,299. City officials said construction crews found some ‘unsuitable’ material needing to be removed and replaced when they were excavating the land for retaining wall foundations.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Person: Fayette man last seen in Laurel

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department issued a missing person report for a Fayette man on Tuesday. Police said that 25-year-old Rasheem Ryelle Carter was last seen on October 2 at the Super 8 hotel in Laurel. They also said that no vehicle description is available. Carter...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

National Night Out brings community and city leaders together

Mozingo stepping down as judge to become new Homes of Hope director. Judge Tony Mozingo held a press conference announcing he is stepping down as Lamar County judge and to be new executive director of Homes of Hope for Children. Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes...
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg woman charged for alleged residential burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested and charged a woman in connection to a residential burglary on Monday. According to HPD, Whitney Mills, 36, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Mamie Street around 6:30 p.m. after leaving a home that she allegedly had broken into and was attempting to stay at.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Sheriff’s department looking for missing man in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing man. According to JCSD, 62-year-old William Edward Hilton, approximately 6 feet 4 inches in height and approximately 185 pounds in weight, has been reported missing. Hilton was last seen leaving his home at 44...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Lamar Co. judge steps down to accept position at Homes of Hope

LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

‘Oktoberfest’ raises funds for St. John church missionary work

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 2,000 people visited St. John Lutheran Church in Hattiesburg Saturday, for the church’s 42nd “Oktoberfest” celebration. “It’s such a great event every year,” said Joe Bost, who we’re glad to have it back,” said Joe Bost, who came to Saturday’s event.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

City of Hattiesburg planning $5.5 million for parks & rec projects

Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer 'F-rated'. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education's grade scale, moving from a 'D' to an 'A.'. 10pm Headlines 10/3. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Live recording.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones County compliance investigator named tops in state

BILOXI, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department was recognized this past weekend for its work in keeping sex offenders residing in Jones County in compliance with state regulations. Investigator Wesley Waites was named the 2022 Top Compliance Officer in the State of Mississippi by the Mississippi Department...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

15th annual Loblolly Festival filled the streets of downtown Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - As usual, Saturday’s annual Loblolly Festival in downtown Laurel took a lot of planning, hard work and execution. And it all paid off, with the 125th edition of the festival proving to be its largest, with more than 340 vendors attending. “We have covered every...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Good, long Saturday capped 17th annual Mobile Street Renaissance Festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday marked the final chance to visit the Renaissance Festival. Mobile Street Renaissance Festival started Friday evening with a book signing and show by musician Bobby Rush. The festival reignited at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with activities scheduled until midnight. Festivities included a bike show, a step...
HATTIESBURG, MS

