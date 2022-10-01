ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap

Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap

Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap

Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap

Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
PITMAN, NJ
NJ.com

J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap

Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
