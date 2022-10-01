It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.

DUNELLEN, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO