Rancocas Valley over Camden Catholic- Boys soccer recap
Jake Bartletta scored two goals to lead Rancocas Valley to a 5-1 win over Camden Catholic in Mount Holly. Troy Stewart Jr. dished out two assists for Rancocas Valley (8-1-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Bradley Manning, Jack Orendac, and Donovan Wallace each added a goal. Brady Bartletta made four saves in the win.
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap
Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
Cherry Hill East over Gloucester Township Tech - boys soccer recap
After a scoreless first half, Cherry Hill East scored three second half goals in a 3-0 win over Gloucester Township Tech in Sicklerville. East’s second half goals were scored by Ian Ferdas, Elija Moultrie and Alec Herring. Jason Glassman and Eitan Volodarski contributed assists. Tom Piotrowski made two saves...
Somerville defeats Bound Brook - Boys soccer recap
Angel Espino, Daniel Flores, and Andrew Karlis scored for Somerville in its 3-0 victory over Bound Brook in Somerville. Somerville (8-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Sebastian Gortaire also tallied two assists while Tayden White had one and Jake Cohen...
Paul VI over Moorestown - Boys soccer recap
Ian Monica and Chase Giambri scored goals during a 2-1 victory for Paul VI over Moorestown in Haddonfield. All of the scoring in this one came in the first half. Paul Chaykin and Jared Hollis were credited with assists. Paul VI (4-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal while Moorestown...
Pitman over Pennsville - Boys soccer recap
Elijah Crispin dished out three assists to lead Pitman’s offense during a 5-0 victory over Pennsvile in Pennsville. Pitman (6-3) was aggressive all afternoon, totaling 20 shots on goal. Charlie Duffield finished with two goals and one assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves in net for Pennsville (5-5). The...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament field hockey roundup for 4 second round games
Lauren Masters scored two goals as fifth-seeded North Hunterdon, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 6-0 victory over 12th-seeded Sparta in Annandale. North Hunterdon (8-3) took control in the second quarter with three goals. Maggy Sampson and Kealey Hoffman were two of five different players to find the back of the goal.
Matt Conger scores twice as Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Boys soccer recap
Matt Conger scored two goals to lead Shawnee past Cherokee 2-1 in Medford and hand the Chiefs their first loss. Cherokee (7-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the second half thanks to Brandon Michael. However, Conger answered back with two scores for Shawnee (6-1-2). Sean McFadden and Aiden Santamaria had...
Boys soccer: Somerset County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Pingry School was awarded the top seed for the Somerset County Tournament on Tuesday night. The Big Blue won its first outright county title since 2014 last year with a shootout win over Bernards. BRACKET: SOMERSET COUNTY TOURNAMENT. The top four seeds - Pingry, Bridgewater-Raritan, Gill St. Bernard’s and...
Ahmed Oshash scores five goals as Dunellen defeats Woodbridge Magnet - Boys soccer recap
It was a big day for Ahmed Oshash as he tallied five goals and two assists to lead Dunellen past Woodbridge Magnet 9-0 in Dunellen and improve to 11-0. Dunellen took control with five first-half goals before adding four more in the second. Luis Bamaca also had two goals and one assist while Mohammad Ishash had one score and three assists.
Girls Tennis: 2022 NJSIAA state singles and doubles tournaments seeds
The top 24 seeds for the NJSIAA boys tennis state singles tournament and the top 14 duos for the state doubles tournament were released on Tuesday following the discussion at the NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville during the seeding meeting. The draws will be posted shortly following spelling reviews and will...
No. 18 Rancocas Valley over Cherry Hill West - field hockey recap
Carly Seal had three goals and two assists to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-1 win over Cherry Hill west in Cherry Hill. A junior, Seal now has 13 goals and four assists this season. Isabella Kwiatkowski added two goals and two assists...
J.P. Stevens over Woodbridge- Boys soccer recap
Aleksey Sergeev netted two goals to lift J.P. Stevens to a 4-1 win over Woodbridge in Edison. Zachary Mokraurer dished out two assists for J.P. Stevens (5-4-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Siddharth Sanglikar and Kaston Chen each added a goal, while Ajit Mallavarapu made five saves in the win.
HS Football: Goffney-Fleming has found a home at Lenape, and he’s making an impact
Three high schools in four years wasn’t the plan, a learning experience he says. After two years at Haddon Heights, there was a transfer to Camden. A few months later, he was walking the halls at Lenape. “A kid who’s at his third high school usually throws up a...
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Tuesday, Oct. 4, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Tuesday night.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Ian remnants erode N.J. beaches, creating dramatic 12-foot cliffs in some spots (PHOTOS)
The remnants of Hurricane Ian continue to hammer New Jersey with rain and fierce gusts of wind this week, as parts of the state’s coastline see dramatic cliffs from beach erosion. Some dunes in Beach Haven on Long Beach Island have 10 to 12-foot vertical drops, said James Sferra,...
Police: Endangered Man May Be in Atlantic City,NJ
Gloucester Township Police are searching for a person they refer to as an endangered man who has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 29. Police have reason to believe the man may be in Atlantic City. Duane Myers lives in the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, but police believe he may...
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
