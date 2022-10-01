Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs hold off Grizz, clinch Region 11 title outright
It's been 41 days since the Mustangs have conceded a goal, but it appeared that epic streak would come to an end less than 20 seconds into the second half of their latest intra-valley rivalry match. A poor back pass from Mountain Crest standout center back Rhauli Barrera was intercepted...
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Wolves serve up win against Mustangs
HYRUM – It couldn’t have been more balanced for the Wolves Tuesday night in Region 11 volleyball action against the Mustangs. Green Canyon had seven athletes with at least three kills, five with multiple blocks and five teamed up to serve a combined 18 aces. That all added up to a three-set win over Mountain Crest, 25-12, 25-17, 25-22.
Herald-Journal
Another win for Preston's boys soccer team
It’s been the kind of late-season surge Kira Matthews was hoping for from her defending district champions. Preston’s boys soccer team will enter the postseason on the strength of back-to-back clean sheets — — the second of which was a 3-0 victory over fellow 4A program Twin Falls last Saturday at home. The Indians have reigned supreme in four of their last five matches, including three in shutout fashion. Preston only had one shutout during its first 11 matches of the 2022 campaign.
Herald-Journal
All-region Bennett leads Bears into state golf tourney
With 4A state boys golf tournament just around the corner, it’s a good time to be warming up, and Ryker Bennett will be leading the charge for the Bears after shooting his best round of the year at the region championships last week. Bennett, a senior who has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald-Journal
PHS volleyball drops two matches
Preston traveled to Pocatello on Oct. 4 for another conference match (score unavailable at press time) before attending the Cache Valley Challenger Tournament Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8. At Century on Sep. 29, Preston could not find a way to defeat the Diamondbacks and lost in three 25-21, 25-12, 25-19.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies can still achieve goals, but margin for error is razor thin
There’s no denying it’s been a challenging and frustrating start to the 2022 college football season for Utah State. And yet, all of the Aggies’ primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, there is no margin for error for USU in its quest for a second straight Mountain West championship.
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Singing trio reaches regional, global audience
Editorial Note: Part 292 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Franklin County Citizen, issues 1928-1934;Obituaries, Family stories of Melody Weaver; Hometown Album, compiled by Newell Hart.) The Melody Weaver trio had spent a winter season performing in Butte, MT and followed...
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts —Oct. 5, 2022
Some of the leaves in the trees in our neighborhood are starting to show a hint of Fall with yellow. Reports are also heard that in some parts of the Sardine Canyon are already bursting out with bright orange and reds in their leaves. I remember a term used by Channel 5 Meterologist Mark Eubank referring to this time of year he called “Frummer” meaning the end of summer going into fall. So, I guess it’s Frummer Time!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
North Logan Pumpkin Walk makes an early return to Cache Valley
October has officially begun — and the Cache Valley community has not been slow to get started on fall traditions. The North Logan Pumpkin Walk, usually held in mid-October, will be taking to Elk Ridge Park early this year, bringing 45 themed pumpkin displays to the valley Thursday, Oct. 6 through Saturday, Oct. 8, as well as the following Monday and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Austin, Carol (Stevenson)
Austin Carol Stevenson Austin 80 Preston, Idaho passed away October 1, 2022. Services will be Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at noon at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Janae Langford and Robert Ashby
Dallin, Emma, Tessa, Holly, & Matthew announce the marriage of Janae Jensen Langford, daughter of Sandy Maxson to Robert Ashby, father of Rebekah, Garrett, and Ethan and son of Coy & Bonnie Ashby. They will sealed for time and all eternity in the Brigham City Temple on Friday, October 7th....
Herald-Journal
Joan (Ream) Bunderson
Joan (Ream) Bunderson 10/21/1940 - 9/29/2022 Joan Ream Bunderson achieved emeritus status on September 29, 2022. She was born on October 21st, 1940 in Montpelier Idaho to John Rodney Ream and Norma Ida Volker Ream. She spent her first few years in the old family home, until the house Rodney was building was completed in 1942. She grew up learning how to work hard on the ranch, riding horses and learning to value those laboring on the ranch by helping her mother and older sister provide meals for and take care of those workers. She also milked cows. She was frustrated growing up as her father said that a girl's place was in the house. She wanted to be out doing things, eventually earning a spot driving one of the tractors picking up hay bales. She attended Montpelier High school. She graduated from BYU in Provo with a degree in Clothing and Textiles, and went on to earn her Masters in psychology from Utah State University, where their first son was born. She taught at BYU and ISU, then taught high school at Bear Lake High School where she taught Home Economics, Chemistry, Algebra, psychology and Art. She could teach just about everything. She took a break from teaching to be an entrepreneur. She started a fabric store out of her house, and later in the old Burgoyne hotel building. When economic conditions became too much to continue the business, they closed the business, then for the next 20 years paid back the debts she and Floyd took on trying to keep the store afloat. She valued her name and her honor. She served as president of the Bear Lake grazing association for 30 years She took over being the business manager for the ranch from her mother and continued in that role throughout the rest of her life.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald-Journal
Out of Our Past — Oct. 5, 2022
Quick highlights from the journalist history of Franklin County over the past 100 years. Taken from the newspaper archives of the Franklin County Citizen and Preston Citizen.
Herald-Journal
Logan City School District votes to cover student lunches
As of Monday, the Logan City School District is providing lunch to their enrolled students for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board of Education for the Logan City School District voted to foot the bill for student lunches at a meeting on Sept. 27.
Herald-Journal
Palmer, Rosemary Gudmundson
Rosemary Gudmundson Palmer passed away from cancer in Tooele, Utah on September 29, 2022. Rosemary was born in Logan, Utah, to Melvin Peter Gudmundson and Mary Mae Jarvis on July 19, 1946. Her sister Madonna was born 15 months later. They were playmates and kept a close relationship throughout their lives. They grew up in a home filled with love. Rosemary graduated from Logan High School in 1964 and Utah State University in 1968. She married Fred W. Palmer in the Logan Temple on July 15, 1971. They both received master's degrees from Utah State University in 1973. She was an elementary and secondary school teacher. She also assisted Fred with his retail businesses. In 1997, Rosemary received her Ph.D. from the University of Wyoming and was a professor at Boise State University. She had a passion for learning, doing family history and historical and literacy research, and writing. She published books and articles and served as an editor or consultant for various publications. Rosemary and Fred were blessed with two children: Chris and Melanie. Rosemary loved being a mother. As a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved the Lord Jesus Christ. She served in many callings including ward and stake Relief Society president, Primary president, gospel doctrine and institute teachers, and ordinance worker in the Nauvoo Illinois Temple. She and Fred served for five years as Church Service Missionaries where they introduced the Addiction Recovery Program to the Nauvoo Illinois Stake. They were full-time missionaries at the Church History Library in Salt Lake City from 2014 to 2016. They also served as Area Church History Advisers in the North America Central Area. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her "second father" Win Gudmundson, and two older half-sisters. She is survived by her husband Fred, her children Chris Palmer (Amy) and Melanie Palmer Cushing (Jason), four grandchildren, her sister Madonna Saltern (Jerry), and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Mary Pat Lebeck (John), Karen North (Jim), and Kathy Bowers (Steve). A private family memorial service and burial will be held in Logan, Utah. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please donate to the Church's Humanitarian Services. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary. www.allenmortuaries.com.
Herald-Journal
Preston approves changes to subdivision requirements
The Preston City Council’s Sept. 26 meeting was relatively short, dominated by a public hearing concerning the enactment of preliminary requirements for subdivisions. The council addressed Title 16, Chapter 10 of Municipal Code:16.10.010 Engineer Studies 16.10.020 Water Model, which the Planning and Zoning Committee had already approved and recommended.
Herald-Journal
Cache County man, two-year-old son die in crash in SLC
A Cache County man and his two-year-old son died in a rollover crash in Salt Lake County on Saturday, authorities say. Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the crash around 1 p.m. on Interstate 215 around 1000 South, according to a news release.
Herald-Journal
Smith, John Michael (Mike)
Graveside services with Military Honors will be held to honor Mike at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. All who knew and loved him are invited to attend.
Herald-Journal
Well problem prompts Smithfiled order to halt outdoor watering
The city of Smithfield has issued an “urgent” notice to residents restricting all outdoor watering starting immediately. The notice, texted to local phones and posted on the city’s Facebook page, states:
Herald-Journal
Donald LeGrand Burdick
Donald LeGrand Burdick 6/1/1952 - 10/1/2022 Donald LeGrand Burdick, 70, passed on to the next life on the afternoon of October 1, 2022 in Montpelier, Idaho. Viewings will be held Friday, October 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 8 from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. in the Bennington Ward meetinghouse. Interment will follow in the Bennington Cemetery.
Comments / 0