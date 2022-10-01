ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Cubans protest in Havana for 2nd night over lack of power

By Andrea Rodrguez
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrWPK_0iHdxD0T00

Groups of Cubans protested Friday night in the streets of Havana for a second night, decrying delays in fully restoring electricity three days after Hurricane Ian knocked out power across the island.

A foreign monitoring group reported that Cuba's internet service shut down for the second time in two days, saying it appeared to be unrelated to problems from the storm but rather an attempt to keep information about the demonstrations from spreading.

Associated Press journalists saw people demonstrating in at least five spots in the city or on its outskirts, including the Barreras and La Gallega districts where residents blocked streets with burning tires and garbage.

Masiel Pereira, a housewife, said that “the only thing I ask is that they restore the current for my children."

A neighbor, Yunior Velásquez, lamented that “all the food is about to be lost" because there was no power for refrigerators.

On Thursday night, people protested at two points in the city's Cerro neighborhood. That area was mostly calm Friday with the power back on, although people were out on the important Villa Blanca Avenue chanting “We want light!” while banging pots with spoons. Police blocked access to the street, but there were no confrontations.

The country of 11 million people was plunged into darkness Tuesday night, a few hours after Ian roared over western Cuba and triggered problems in the power system that eventually cascaded over the whole island.

Power was restored in some parts of the country the next day, but other areas were left without service, including in the capital.

The government did not say what percentage of the overall population remained without electricity Friday, but electrical authorities said only 10% of Havana’s 2 million people had power as of late Thursday.

Internet and cellphone service also were out Thursday. Internet service returned Friday morning, at least in some areas, but in the evening it was interrupted again, groups monitoring access to the internet reported.

Alp Toker, director of London-based Netblocks, said the blackout in internet service on Thursday and Friday appeared different from an internet outage that occurred soon after Ian hit.

“Internet service has been interrupted once again in Cuba, at about the same time as yesterday (Thursday),” Toker said in an email to AP on Friday night. “The timing of the outages provides another indication that these are a measure to suppress coverage of the protests.”

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc., a network intelligence company, earlier described Thursday's event as a “total internet blackout.”

Repeated blackouts on Cuba's already fragile electric grid were among the causes of the island's largest social protests in decades in July 2021. Thousands of people, weary of power failures and shortages of goods exacerbated by the pandemic and U.S. sanctions, turned out in cities across the island to vent their anger and some also lashed out at the government. Hundreds were arrested and prosecuted, prompting harsh criticism of the administration of President Miguel Diaz-Canel .

Experts said the total blackout showed the vulnerability of Cuba’s power grid and warned that it will require time and sources — things the country doesn’t have — to fix the problem.

Cuba’s power grid “was already in a critical and immunocompromised state as a result of the deterioration of the thermoelectric plants. The patient is now on life support,” said Jorge Piñon, director of the Center for International Energy and Environmental Policy’s Latin America and Caribbean program at the University of Texas.

Cuba has 13 power generation plants, eight of which are traditional thermoelectric plants, and five floating power plants rented from Turkey since 2019. There is also a group of small plants distributed throughout the country since an energy reform in 2006.

But the plants are poorly maintained, a phenomenon the government attributed to the lack of funds and U.S. sanctions. Complications in obtaining fuel is also a problem.

___

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

___

Associated Press writer E. Eduardo Castillo contributed to this report from Mexico City.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump finally comments on Hurricane Ian after silence on devastating storm

Former president Donald Trump opened a political rally in Michigan by breaking his week-long silence on Hurricane Ian, the category five storm that has devastated his home state of Florida. Speaking in Warren, Michigan, Mr Trump said he wanted to send “profound sympathy and our immense support to everyone back in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas who are struck by this brutal wrath of the hurricane”.“Not a good hurricane. This was a big one,” he said, adding that he wanted to “say hello to everybody” in the affected area. “We want to say we love you very much ......
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Khashoggi widow asks US intelligence chief to help recover murdered journalist’s ‘bugged’ cellphone

The widow of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi has called on America’s top US intelligence official to help retrieve his cellphone to see if it was infected with spyware – a bid to uncover more details about his killing.Four years after Khashoggi was killed in an operation carried out by Saudi agents inside a consulate in Turkey, Hanan Hanan El-Atr Khashoggi, has written to Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, asking for her help in recovering his devices – two mobile telephones, one laptop and one tablet.She says these are in the possession of the Turkish authorities and that they...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Army intelligence agent helped DeSantis recruit migrants for Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight: report

A former US Army combat medic and counterintelligence agent named Perla Huerta reportedly recruited migrants for Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial flights in September carrying Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.Police officials, a lawyer, and migrants who encountered her pointed to Ms Huerta as the recruiter for the flights, The New York Times reports. Ms Huerta served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and was discharged last month after two decades of service, the Times reports, citing her military records.It is unclear if Ms Huerta worked for the state of Florida or Texas.Texas governor Greg Abbott has said he was not...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Voices: In Venice, Florida, we have no power, no clean water and no gas. My political opinions have changed

I moved to Venice, Florida from New York earlier this year to be with my mother after my father died. My parents chose Venice for its beauty and affordability when they retired 10 years ago. The neighborhood is in classic Gulf Coast style: a small, gated community with cookie-cutter stucco houses filled with older couples who made the same retirement choice my mom and dad did.My politics are well-known to my new neighbors. They fly Trump flags and sport “Let’s go Brandon” bumper stickers, while I grow organic beets under the palm trees and listen to NPR all day....
VENICE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Havana#Protest#Power Plants#Cubans#Associated Press#Cerro#Villa Blanca Avenue
The Independent

Chechen leader Kadyrov sends three teenage sons, one aged 14, to fight in Ukraine

Chechen leader and key Vladimir Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov has revealed that he has sent his three young sons to fight in Ukraine.The warlord has been a vocal champion of the conflict in Ukraine, with Chechen forces forming part of the vanguard of the Russian army, and even advocated using nuclear weapons in the war over the weekend.And now the Chechen forces will be joined on the frontline by his sons Akhmat, 16, Eli, 15, and Adam, 14, reports Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency.In a post on Telegram, Kadyrov said: “A minor age should not interfere with the...
POLITICS
The Independent

I was at risk of dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
The Independent

Student protesters in Tehran, Iran ‘trapped on campus and shot at’ during clashes

Students at a university in Tehran, Iran were reportedly targeted by police with gunshots and trapped on campus, according to social media.A number of students at the prestigious Sharif University of Technology are said to have clashed with police on Sunday, during ongoing anti-government protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.Ms Amini – also known by her Kurdish-heritage name, Jina Amini – died on September 16 after being detained by so-called ‘morality police’ for allegedly breaking the country’s strict dress code during a visit to the capital city.Officials say Ms Amini suffered from sudden heart failure, but her family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Protests
The Independent

Belarus opposition hopeful at Russian setbacks in Ukraine

Belarus’ opposition leader said Wednesday that she believes Russian military setbacks in Ukraine could shake the hold on power of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.“We have a distracted Russia that is about to lose this war. It won’t be able to prop Lukashenko up with money and military support as in 2020,” said Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, speaking at a security conference in Warsaw.Tsikhanouskaya fled to Lithuania after Russian ally Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory in disputed August 2020 elections that were viewed in the West as fraudulent, and which many thought she won.She said that hundreds of Belarusian volunteers have supported Ukrainians...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran. The release of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Taiwan vows to respond to China's military flight incursions

Taiwan’s defense minister on Wednesday said the island will respond to incursions into its airspace by Chinese warplanes and drones, but gave no details on specific actions.Responding to questions from legislators, Chiu Kuo-cheng said China’s newly aggressive stance had changed what Taiwan would define as a “first strike” that would necessitate a response.China stepped up its military exercises, fired missiles into waters near Taiwan and sent warplanes across the dividing line in the Taiwan Strait in response to an August visit to the island by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit Taiwan in 25...
MILITARY
The Independent

On the run: Russia anti-war TV reporter confirms she has fled house arrest

A Russian TV journalist who shot to fame after staging an anti-war protest during a live broadcast has confirmed she has escaped house arrest over charges of spreading fake news.In March, just weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Marina Ovsyannikova staged a walk out in front of studio cameras during an evening news broadcast on the flagship Channel One, wielding a DIY-placard that read, “Stop the war” and “They’re lying to you”.Despite receiving a hefty 30,000 rouble (£460) fine for her demonstration, the 44-year-old continued her oppostion to the war. As part of a follow-up protest in the Russian capital,...
EUROPE
The Independent

US and South Korea launch missiles drill in response to North Korea latest threat

South Korea launched four ballistic missiles fired on Tuesday, 4 October, in response to North Korea's own successful test launch of an intermediate ballistic missile over one of Japan's main islands.Working with the United States, South Korea fired surface-to-surface missiles, one of which malfunctioned and rained debris down on the city of Gangneung early on Wednesday.The missile blew up inside an air force base but did not affect any civilian buildings, prompting an apology from South Korea.The South Korean Defence Ministry said the live-fire drill was aimed at demonstrating precision strike capabilities.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weaponsNorth Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan, escalating tests of weaponsKamala Harris mistakenly says US has strong alliance with North Korea
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

WTO predicts trade growth to slow next year amid crises

The World Trade Organization is predicting global trade volumes will grow a lackluster 1% next year as crises and challenges weigh on markets, including high energy prices, rising interest rates and uncertainties about Chinese manufacturing output amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.The Geneva-based trade body said Wednesday that the amount of goods shipped between countries are expected to rise 3.5% this year, up from the 3% that WTO anticipated in its first forecast for the year in April. In 2023, the prediction is for such trade volumes to grow just 1%, down from the 3.4% expected previously. “The risks are...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Top EU official vows to ‘stress test’ pipelines after leaks

The head of the European Union’s executive arm vowed Wednesday to introduce checks on key EU infrastructure, including energy, after the suspected sabotage of natural-gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the damage last week to the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia and Germany has "shown how vulnerable our energy infrastructure is” and a comprehensive plan is needed to ensure the safety of key EU networks, including for data. “We need to stress test our infrastructure,” von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. “We need to identify whether we have...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘regroups for counter-attack in Kherson’ after Kyiv gains

Russian forces in Kherson are regrouping for a counterattack, amid rapid Ukrainian gains in the region, state-owned news agency RIA reported.Kirill Stremousov, a Russian-installed official in Kherson region is quoted as saying that forces were “conducting a regrouping in order to gather their strength and deliver a retaliatory blow”.It comes as Volodymyr Zelensky says his soldiers are moving rapidly to push back Russian forces in the war-hit country’s south, recapturing territory in several regions.“The Ukrainian army is carrying out a pretty fast and powerful advance in the south of our country as part of the current defence operation. Dozens...
POLITICS
The Independent

False promises, a legal investigation and a mystery woman: Unanswered questions about Ron DeSantis's migrant flights

Two planes with 48 migrants, most of whom fled Venezuela in the wake of that country’s political and economic collapse, landed unannounced on the island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts on 14 September.Days later, officials in Delaware were anticipating another Texas flight bound for the coast, roughly 20 miles from President Joe Biden’s beach home.The flights originating from San Antonio – roughly 2,000 miles from their coastal destinations – were arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration, supported by a $12m plan in his state’s budget.After crossing the US-Mexico border and processing by federal and state authorities,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

869K+
Followers
279K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy