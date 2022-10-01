Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs continued its perfect season with a 35-0 win over Buda Johnson on Friday.

The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they’ll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.

Anderson won big over Akins 45-7 while Liberty Hill ran to a 70-10 win over Cedar Creek. Westlake won its 45th consecutive game easily 73-7 over Del Valle. LBJ thumped McCallum 68-14.

Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below.

Scores from around Central Texas

A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10

Anderson 45, Akins 7

Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27

Belton 28, Elgin 6

Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7

Cedar Ridge 41, Westwood 14

College Station 68, East View 10

Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0

Franklin 63, Rockdale 42

Glenn 27, Leander 14

Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7

Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7

LBJ 68, McCallum 14

Liberty Hill 70, Cedar Creek 10

Llano 51, Luling 12

Northeast 34, Travis 6

Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0

Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12

Round Rock 32, Stony Point 16

SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42

St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14

Temple 32, Weiss 19

Thrall 21, Weimar 13

Vandegrift 34, Manor 6

Veritas 52. Texas School for the Deaf 46

Vista Ridge 15, McNeil 11

Westlake 73, Del Valle 7

Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press

CLASS 6A

Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14

Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14

Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17

Arlington Martin 73, Arlington Lamar 22

Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14

Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49

Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7

Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24

Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0

Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14

Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT

Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0

Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0

Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14

Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7

Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7

Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28

Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13

Lewisville 38, Coppell 3

Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23

Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21

McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51

Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0

Plano 29, Plano West 17

Prosper 59, Little Elm 6

Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0

Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14

Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34

Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7

SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24

SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14

SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6

South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0

Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10

Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7

Angleton 44, Fulshear 40

Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13

Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14

CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3

CC Carroll 49, CC King 14

CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23

Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28

Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0

Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dayton 45, Nederland 0

El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0

Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0

Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37

Frisco 52, Sherman 9

Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7

Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26

Hallsville 41, Marshall 37

Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7

Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21

Lindale 63, Athens 21

Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14

Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14

Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7

Midlothian 43, Killeen 20

Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13

Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28

Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35

Royse City 28, North Forney 14

SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6

Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28

Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27

Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16

Willis 56, Cleveland 14

Wylie East 34, Garland 7

CLASS 4A

Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6

Bandera 28, Robstown 21

Bellville 35, West Columbia 21

Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10

Canyon 44, Andrews 30

China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16

Dalhart 33, Levelland 24

Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19

Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20

Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0

Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14

Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0

La Marque 27, Wharton 9

Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17

Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6

Navasota 17, Bay City 9

Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16

Pampa 43, Borger 40

Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28

Seminole 63, Big Spring 28

Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6

Sinton 24, Raymondville 0

Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21

Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21

Van 45, Canton 0

Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27

CLASS 3A

Alpine 61, Tornillo 0

Anson 22, Colorado City 6

Arp 44, Winona 18

Brock 49, Peaster 14

Buna 42, Kirbyville 16

Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14

Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21

Cisco 60, Winters 6

Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30

Coleman 49, San Saba 0

Columbus 56, Madisonville 28

Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6

Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0

Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6

De Kalb 30, New Boston 12

Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7

Edna 49, CC London 3

El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9

Friona 42, Slaton 26

Ganado 42, Kenedy 14

Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20

Holliday 48, Snyder 14

Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14

Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3

Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12

Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37

Natalia 42, Comfort 27

New Waverly 34, Warren 13

Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0

Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13

Orangefield 22, Anahuac 15

Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14

Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24

SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14

Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20

Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0

Tolar 56, Hamilton 7

Troup 63, Quitman 6

Troy 27, McGregor 24

Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6

Wall 14, Mason 6

Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6

West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7

Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8

CLASS 2A

Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18

Archer City 33, Seymour 16

Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0

Beckville 62, Hawkins 6

Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12

Bremond 54, Windthorst 21

Chico 16, Era 14

Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7

De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19

Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12

Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6

Haskell 42, Petrolia 20

Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0

Italy 29, Rio Vista 22

Joaquin 34, Garrison 21

Marlin 61, Moody 7

Mart 78, Hico 0

McCamey 39, Sterling City 22

Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13

Pettus 27, Lee 13

Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0

Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7

Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24

Santo 21, Muenster 17

Shiner 62, Bloomington 14

Snook 52, Runge 6

Stamford 22, Olney 13

Stratford 28, Perryton 21

Sunray 47, Roscoe 14

Vega 21, Olton 13

Wortham 49, Meridian 0

CLASS 1A

Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0

Amherst 65, Claude 16

Aquilla 98, Bynum 66

Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24

Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30

Benjamin 61, Loraine 30

Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12

Blanket 68, Evant 22

Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0

Campbell 59, Trinidad 14

Chester 60, Apple Springs 14

Coolidge 52, Blum 48

Covington 18, Penelope 6

Follett 62, Paducah 60

Garden City 81, Van Horn 36

Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14

Hart 58, Anton 32

Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36

Iredell 58, Gholson 8

Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35

Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0

Kress 58, Whiteface 50

Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6

May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12

McLean 65, Wildorado 16

Medina 52, SA Brooks 7

Mertzon Irion County 69, Leakey 0

Miami 38, Groom 36, OT

Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46

Munday 20, Electra 18

Oglesby 64, Gustine 14

Petersburg 68, Meadow 18

Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12

Rising Star 54, Woodson 6

Rochelle 52, Moran 0

Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0

Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52

Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20

Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74

Spur 62, Jayton 34

Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36

Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6

Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13

White Deer 61, Hedley 12

Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24

Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18

Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21

Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0

Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3

Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14

Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37

Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33

Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13

Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8

Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35

FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20

Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0

Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20

Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21

Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14

John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13

Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6

Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28

Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0

SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27

SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7

SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14

Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0

Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22

OTHER

Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6

Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10

Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6

Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0

Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31

Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24

Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38

FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14

FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16

Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27

Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8

Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28

Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7

N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40

San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31

San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18

Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20

Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22

West Plains 35, Hereford 28

Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.