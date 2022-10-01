Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Dripping Springs continued its perfect season with a 35-0 win over Buda Johnson on Friday.
The Tigers are now 5-0 on the year and face Akins in a district game next week, and then they’ll run the gauntlet of Westlake and Lake Travis in back-to-back weeks.
Anderson won big over Akins 45-7 while Liberty Hill ran to a 70-10 win over Cedar Creek. Westlake won its 45th consecutive game easily 73-7 over Del Valle. LBJ thumped McCallum 68-14.
Check out the rest of the scores from around Texas below.
Scores from around Central Texas
A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10
Anderson 45, Akins 7
Bastrop 30, Kerrville Tivy 27
Belton 28, Elgin 6
Blanco 10, Universal City Randolph 7
Cedar Ridge 41, Westwood 14
College Station 68, East View 10
Dripping Springs 35, Buda Johnson 0
Franklin 63, Rockdale 42
Glenn 27, Leander 14
Hyde Park 44, SA St. Anthony’s 7
Johnson City 33, Hempstead 7
LBJ 68, McCallum 14
Liberty Hill 70, Cedar Creek 10
Llano 51, Luling 12
Northeast 34, Travis 6
Pflugerville 29, Killeen Chaparral 0
Regents 51, Victoria St. Joseph 12
Round Rock 32, Stony Point 16
SA Veterans Memorial 49, Lockhart 42
St. Michael 27, SA Texas Military 14
Temple 32, Weiss 19
Thrall 21, Weimar 13
Vandegrift 34, Manor 6
Veritas 52. Texas School for the Deaf 46
Vista Ridge 15, McNeil 11
Westlake 73, Del Valle 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Allen 34, Prosper Rock Hill 14
Amarillo Tascosa 36, Abilene 14
Arlington Bowie 28, Grand Prairie 17
Arlington Martin 73, Arlington Lamar 22
Clear Falls 21, League City Clear Springs 14
Cypress Fairbanks 61, Jersey Village 49
Denton Guyer 56, McKinney Boyd 7
Fort Bend Clements 48, Fort Bend Austin 24
Fort Bend Ridge Point 61, Richmond George Ranch 0
Garland Rowlett 49, South Garland 14
Houston Clear Lake 32, League City Clear Creek 30, 2OT
Houston Lamar 63, Houston Westside 0
Houston Westbury 19, Houston Chavez 0
Humble Summer Creek 28, Humble 14
Justin Northwest 58, Azle 7
Katy Cinco Ranch 65, Katy Mayde Creek 7
Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Seven Lakes 28
Killeen Harker Heights 24, Hewitt Midway 13
Lewisville 38, Coppell 3
Lewisville Hebron 35, Plano East 23
Lewisville Marcus 30, Lewisville Flower Mound 21
McKinney 60, Denton Braswell 51
Pearland Dawson 24, Alief Taylor 0
Plano 29, Plano West 17
Prosper 59, Little Elm 6
Richardson Berkner 31, Irving 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 57, Irving Nimitz 14
Rockwall 37, Mesquite Horn 34
Rockwall-Heath 35, Mesquite 7
SA Northside Brandeis 35, SA Johnson 24
SA Northside Clark 42, SA Madison 14
SA Northside Taft 44, SA Northside Warren 6
South Grand Prairie 41, Arlington Houston 0
Weslaco East 48, Brownsville Lopez 7
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 13, Cedar Park 10
Aledo 52, Lewisville The Colony 7
Angleton 44, Fulshear 40
Carrollton Smith 52, Dallas Molina 13
Castroville Medina Valley 44, Eagle Pass Winn 14
CC Calallen 64, Kingsville King 3
CC Carroll 49, CC King 14
CC Tuloso-Midway 28, La Feria 23
Dallas Highland Park 35, Dallas Jesuit 28
Dallas Samuell 40, Dallas Adamson 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Dallas Spruce 0
Dallas Wilson 53, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dayton 45, Nederland 0
El Paso Eastlake 34, EP Socorro 0
Fort Bend Marshall 51, Santa Fe 0
Friendswood 41, Magnolia 37
Frisco 52, Sherman 9
Frisco Heritage 27, Frisco Lebanon Trail 6
Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Centennial 7
Grapevine 44, Colleyville Heritage 26
Hallsville 41, Marshall 37
Huntsville 12, Rosenberg Lamar 7
Laredo Cigarroa 28, Laredo Martin 21
Lindale 63, Athens 21
Longview Pine Tree 49, Nacogdoches 14
Lubbock Cooper 15, Lubbock Coronado 14
Magnolia West 12, Richmond Foster 7
Midlothian 43, Killeen 20
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Crosby 13
Port Neches-Groves 35, Texas City 28
Red Oak 38, Killeen Shoemaker 35
Royse City 28, North Forney 14
SA Southside 58, SA South San Antonio 6
Seagoville 34, Dallas Hillcrest 28
Texarkana Texas 58, Mount Pleasant 27
Victoria West 55, CC Moody 16
Willis 56, Cleveland 14
Wylie East 34, Garland 7
CLASS 4A
Aubrey 63, Gainesville 6
Bandera 28, Robstown 21
Bellville 35, West Columbia 21
Brookshire Royal 13, Sealy 10
Canyon 44, Andrews 30
China Spring 49, SA Cornerstone 16
Dalhart 33, Levelland 24
Decatur 35, WF Hirschi 19
Freeport Brazosport 21, Needville 20
Hidalgo 35, Zapata 0
Ingleside 52, Carrizo Springs 14
Kennedale 56, FW Castleberry 0
La Marque 27, Wharton 9
Lorena 40, Little River Academy 17
Midland Greenwood 31, San Angelo Lake View 6
Navasota 17, Bay City 9
Orange Grove 34, Rio Grande City La Grulla 16
Pampa 43, Borger 40
Robinson 35, Waxahachie Life 28
Seminole 63, Big Spring 28
Silsbee 56, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6
Sinton 24, Raymondville 0
Stephenville 42, Brownwood 21
Tyler Chapel Hill 42, Palestine 21
Van 45, Canton 0
Waco Connally 45, Springtown 27
CLASS 3A
Alpine 61, Tornillo 0
Anson 22, Colorado City 6
Arp 44, Winona 18
Brock 49, Peaster 14
Buna 42, Kirbyville 16
Bushland 56, EP Riverside 14
Canadian 56, Canyon Randall 21
Cisco 60, Winters 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Crockett 30
Coleman 49, San Saba 0
Columbus 56, Madisonville 28
Cooper 52, Bogata Rivercrest 6
Crane 35, Odessa Compass 0
Daingerfield 56, Hughes Springs 6
De Kalb 30, New Boston 12
Diboll 45, Palestine Westwood 7
Edna 49, CC London 3
El Maton Tidehaven 30, East Bernard 9
Friona 42, Slaton 26
Ganado 42, Kenedy 14
Hebbronville 38, Banquete 20
Holliday 48, Snyder 14
Hooks 49, Pattonville Prairiland 14
Malakoff 47, Fairfield 3
Mount Vernon 68, Bonham 12
Muleshoe 39, Brownfield 37
Natalia 42, Comfort 27
New Waverly 34, Warren 13
Newton 69, Anderson-Shiro 0
Nixon-Smiley 20, Karnes City 13
Orangefield 22, Anahuac 15
Palmer 28, Blooming Grove 14
Redwater 31, Omaha Pewitt 24
SA Cole 50, Ingram Moore 14
Santa Rosa 21, Odem 20
Stockdale 29, Pearsall 0
Tolar 56, Hamilton 7
Troup 63, Quitman 6
Troy 27, McGregor 24
Vanderbilt Industrial 45, Mathis 6
Wall 14, Mason 6
Waskom 33, Elysian Fields 6
West 63, Dallas Life Oak Cliff 7
Whitesboro 43, Boyd 8
CLASS 2A
Alvord 56, Atlas Rattlers 18
Archer City 33, Seymour 16
Baird 74, Amarillo PCHEA 0
Beckville 62, Hawkins 6
Boys Ranch 28, Wheeler 12
Bremond 54, Windthorst 21
Chico 16, Era 14
Crawford 48, Valley Mills 7
De Leon 44, Goldthwaite 19
Eldorado 34, Water Valley 12
Gruver 9, Amarillo River Road 6
Haskell 42, Petrolia 20
Iraan 1, TLC Midland 0
Italy 29, Rio Vista 22
Joaquin 34, Garrison 21
Marlin 61, Moody 7
Mart 78, Hico 0
McCamey 39, Sterling City 22
Menard 72, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 13
Pettus 27, Lee 13
Quinlan Boles 34, Como-Pickton 0
Refugio 58, Three Rivers 7
Rosebud-Lott 42, Riesel 24
Santo 21, Muenster 17
Shiner 62, Bloomington 14
Snook 52, Runge 6
Stamford 22, Olney 13
Stratford 28, Perryton 21
Sunray 47, Roscoe 14
Vega 21, Olton 13
Wortham 49, Meridian 0
CLASS 1A
Ackerly Sands 48, Wellman-Union 0
Amherst 65, Claude 16
Aquilla 98, Bynum 66
Aspermont 38, Newcastle 24
Balmorhea 66, Fort Davis 30
Benjamin 61, Loraine 30
Blackwell 58, Valera Panther Creek 12
Blanket 68, Evant 22
Bluff Dale 46, Three Way 0
Campbell 59, Trinidad 14
Chester 60, Apple Springs 14
Coolidge 52, Blum 48
Covington 18, Penelope 6
Follett 62, Paducah 60
Garden City 81, Van Horn 36
Gordon 62, Santa Anna 14
Hart 58, Anton 32
Hermleigh 60, Throckmorton 36
Iredell 58, Gholson 8
Jonesboro 81, Austin Hill Country 35
Knox City 52, Saint Jo 0
Kress 58, Whiteface 50
Lamesa Klondike 55, O’Donnell 6
May 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 12
McLean 65, Wildorado 16
Medina 52, SA Brooks 7
Mertzon Irion County 69, Leakey 0
Miami 38, Groom 36, OT
Morgan 85, Walnut Springs 46
Munday 20, Electra 18
Oglesby 64, Gustine 14
Petersburg 68, Meadow 18
Rankin 62, Lubbock Home School Titans 12
Rising Star 54, Woodson 6
Rochelle 52, Moran 0
Rotan 58, Lueders-Avoca 0
Sanderson 54, Imperial Buena Vista 52
Savoy 68, Fruitvale 20
Southland 77, Lazbuddie 74
Spur 62, Jayton 34
Turkey Valley 69, Crowell 36
Veribest 56, Paint Rock 6
Vernon Northside 44, Forestburg 13
White Deer 61, Hedley 12
Whitharral 54, Nazareth 24
Wilson 27, Cotton Center 18
Zephyr 45, Brookesmith 0
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Addison Trinity 39, FW Southwest Christian 21
Argyle Liberty Christian 38, Frisco Legacy Christian 0
Bay Area Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3
Baytown Christian 62, Lake Jackson Brazosport 14
Brownsville St. Joseph 41, SA Christian 37
Bryan Allen Academy 78, Katy Faith West 33
Colleyville Covenant 38, McKinney Christian 13
Conroe Covenant 58, Beaumont Legacy Christian 8
Dallas Episcopal 39, Bellaire Episcopal 35
FW Trinity Valley 35, Arlington Oakridge 20
Greenville Christian 36, Rockwall Providence Academy 0
Houston Christian 37, Dallas Greenhill 20
Houston St. John’s 49, Dallas St. Mark 21
Houston St. Thomas 35, Houston Kinkaid 14
John Cooper 48, Irving Cistercian 13
Lubbock Christ The King 51, Afton Patton Springs 6
Lubbock Christian 34, Muenster Sacred Heart 28
Pasadena First Baptist 47, St. Francis Episcopal Day 0
SA Antonian 45, Somerset 27
SA Central Catholic 20, Boerne Geneva 7
SA Holy Cross 41, San Antonio YMLA 14
Shiner St. Paul 44, Austin Brentwood 0
Tomball Concordia 29, The Woodlands Christian 22
OTHER
Alpha Omega 52, Tyler All Saints 6
Alvin Shadow Creek 49, Alief Hastings 7
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 45, New Diana 10
Community Christian 53, Bethesda Christian 6
Cypress Bridgeland 63, Cypress Park 0
Divine Savior Academy 55, Galveston O’Connell 31
Fort Worth Christian 35, Dallas Christian 24
Fort Worth THESA 78, Carrollton Prince of Peace 38
FW Brewer 42, Saginaw 14
FW Covenant Classical 63, Amarillo San Jacinto 16
Lake Belton 58, Cleburne 27
Longview East Texas Christian 53, North Texas (NTX) 8
Lorenzo def. Welch Dawson , forfeit
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 72, Waco Live Oak Classical 28
Lubbock Trinity 35, Denver City 7
N. Richland Hills Richland 56, Dallas White 40
San Antonio Harlan 59, SA Northside Stevens 31
San Marcos Baptist Academy 64, Calvert 18
Waco Methodist 70, Waco Vanguard 20
Weatherford Christian 55, Tyler Gorman 22
West Plains 35, Hereford 28
Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 66, Harrold 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Buckholts vs. Mount Calm, ccd.
