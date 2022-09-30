ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Downgraded Apple Drags on Stocks

Yesterday's market rise proved just a blip as stocks on Thursday returned to the script for most of September by finishing solidly in negative territory. The decline came as yields on government bonds resumed their climb. After the 10-year Treasury yield notched its biggest one-day decline since 2009 yesterday, it rose 6.2 basis points today to 3.769% (a basis point is 0.01%).
freightwaves.com

FedEx acquires large chunk of stock from Morgan Stanley

FedEx Corp. said Tuesday it acquired 7.9 million shares of its common shares worth $1.5 billion from investment banking giant Morgan Stanley & Co. as part of an accelerated share repurchase plan announced in June. The accelerated buyback program is part of FedEx’s plan to repurchase up to $5 billion...
Benzinga

Check Out These Two Dividend Stocks Dan Loeb Holds For Steady Gains

Dan Loeb’s Third Point Management has earned annualized returns of 15.7% since its inception in 1995 through December 2016. In 2021, Third Point saw annual returns of 22.7%, as markets saw record highs. Over the course of the second quarter, Loeb purchased roughly 3.8 million shares of Ovintiv and...
