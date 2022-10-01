Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sutter on cuts: “There’s guys in that group that outperformed guys that are still here”
The Calgary Flames trimmed their training camp roster down to 28 players on Sunday. The club announced nine players have been assigned directly to the American Hockey League, with six more being placed on waivers with the purpose of being sent down. Three goaltenders, 10 defencemen, and 15 forwards remain...
Yardbarker
Penguins Looking to Move Pierre-Oliver Joseph
Despite the 2022-23 season having not begun yet, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly already looking to make some moves. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall recently let it be known to all of the other 31 clubs in the league that defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph is available. The reason behind this development is the fact that Hextall’s club has nine NHL caliber blue liners in Kris Letang, Brian Dumolin, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and of course Joseph.
NHL
Josi inspires next generation with Predators at Global Series Challenge
BERN, Switzerland -- The kids lined up at center ice in the middle of a youth clinic the Nashville Predators held after practice at PostFinance Arena on Sunday. One by one, they got the chance to go one-on-one against Predators defenseman Roman Josi. Can you imagine?. Josi has more assists...
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Staal starting to gear up; Polishing the power play
Hear from Marc Staal, Justin Sourdif and head coach Paul Maurice following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "You want to get yourself feeling the best you can for Game 1," Staal, who inked a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July, said following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "I've been starting to get my legs back under me here in this last week and hopefully I keep trending in the right direction. I've done it enough times, so I should have it figured out by now."
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back later in the afternoon for the Pre-Game Report. YOUR...
NBC Sports
Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers
The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
NHL
Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup
Josi has three points for Predators in NHL Global Series Challenge win against SC Bern. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Nashville Predators in a 4-3 win against SC Bern in the NHL Global Series Challenge at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday. Josi, who played for SC...
NHL
BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room
EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
NHL
DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche
DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
NHL
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
Yardbarker
Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List
As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
NHL
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
NHL
Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
NHL
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
NHL
Training Camp Notebook - October 3
WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
Trophy Tracker: Makar, Josi top Norris picks as top defenseman in NHL
Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
Poulin's Progression Can Be Measured in "Light Years"
"I think he's light-years ahead of where he was a year ago," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a player that looking at his progression, it's like, jeez … if he can continue that, he's going to be a scary-good player," Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest added. Sullivan...
NHL
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 2
EDMONTON, AB - When you're trying to make the team, a hat trick isn't a bad way to do it. Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway lit the lamp three times, and added an assist in the Oilers 7-2 victory over the Canucks on Monday night. Lost in the 'Hollywood' excitement, Zach Hyman had a strong performance manning the right wing with Holloway and Leon Draisaitl as the forward added a goal and two assists and was a consistent threat throughout the game.
NHL
Global Series blog: Matt Benning
Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
