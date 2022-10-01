Hear from Marc Staal, Justin Sourdif and head coach Paul Maurice following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "You want to get yourself feeling the best you can for Game 1," Staal, who inked a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July, said following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "I've been starting to get my legs back under me here in this last week and hopefully I keep trending in the right direction. I've done it enough times, so I should have it figured out by now."

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO