ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Penguins Looking to Move Pierre-Oliver Joseph

Despite the 2022-23 season having not begun yet, the Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly already looking to make some moves. According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, Penguins general manager Ron Hextall recently let it be known to all of the other 31 clubs in the league that defenseman Pierre-Oliver Joseph is available. The reason behind this development is the fact that Hextall’s club has nine NHL caliber blue liners in Kris Letang, Brian Dumolin, Jeff Petry, Marcus Pettersson, Ty Smith, Jan Rutta, Chad Ruhwedel, Mark Friedman, and of course Joseph.
NHL
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Staal starting to gear up; Polishing the power play

Hear from Marc Staal, Justin Sourdif and head coach Paul Maurice following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "You want to get yourself feeling the best you can for Game 1," Staal, who inked a one-year deal with the Florida Panthers in July, said following Tuesday's practice at the Panthers IceDen. "I've been starting to get my legs back under me here in this last week and hopefully I keep trending in the right direction. I've done it enough times, so I should have it figured out by now."
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Kulak
Person
Philip Broberg
Person
Zach Hyman
Person
Nicolas Meloche
Person
Sonny Milano
Person
Tyler Toffoli
Person
Connor Mcdavid
Person
Rasmus Andersson
Person
Calvin Pickard
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Darnell Nurse
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Leon Draisaitl
NHL

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read the Preview then check back later in the afternoon for the Pre-Game Report. YOUR...
NHL
NBC Sports

Bruins place three players, including Oskar Steen, on waivers

The Boston Bruins' roster for Opening Night of the 2022-23 NHL season is slowly coming into focus. The B's put three players on waivers today. If these players are not claimed by any other team, they are able to report to the AHL's Providence Bruins. Oskar Steen, F. Nick Wolff,...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Oct. 3: NHL Preseason Roundup

Josi has three points for Predators in NHL Global Series Challenge win against SC Bern. Roman Josi scored two goals for the Nashville Predators in a 4-3 win against SC Bern in the NHL Global Series Challenge at PostFinance Arena in Bern, Switzerland, on Monday. Josi, who played for SC...
NHL
NHL

BLOG: Holloway turning heads inside Oilers locker room

EDMONTON, AB - There were already plenty of reason to be thrilled about the tantalizing potential of Dylan Holloway. After he made the turn behind the Vancouver Canucks net and fired his third goal of the game between the legs of Collin Delia - causing hats to rain down to the ice - the fervour has reached a fever pitch.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Ahl#Flames
NHL

DeBoer wants to see Stars round into form against Avalanche

DALLAS -- The Stars on Monday will take the next step in their preparation for the regular season opener by playing a stout lineup against the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in preseason Game No. 5. Roope Hintz will return to play to center the top line, and Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
NHL
Yardbarker

Flames’ Andersson Should’ve Made the NHL’s Top 20 List

As we inch closer to the first puck drop of the season, people across the globe have been busy writing down their predictions and rankings for the 2022-23 NHL season. For those readers outside of Canada, TSN (The Sports Network), the country’s second-largest sports network behind Rogers Sportsnet, just began to reveal its list of Top 50 players.
NHL
NHL

TOR@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Sharks 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

BERLIN -- Steven Lorentz scored the go-ahead goal for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-1 win against Eisbaren Berlin in the NHL Global Series Challenge at Mercedes-Benz Arena on Tuesday. Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made nine saves in 31:25. He was replaced by Kaapo...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge

BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Training Camp Notebook - October 3

WINNIPEG - His performance against Montreal, which included a big game-tying goal in the third period, along with his speed and finesse in overtime against Edmonton on Saturday have earned Brad Lambert the nickname Big Bad Brad. Sure, it may only be Nate Schmidt that calls him that, but shouts...
NHL
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Makar, Josi top Norris picks as top defenseman in NHL

Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the beginning of the 2022-23 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NHL
NHL

Poulin's Progression Can Be Measured in "Light Years"

"I think he's light-years ahead of where he was a year ago," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan said. "He's a player that looking at his progression, it's like, jeez … if he can continue that, he's going to be a scary-good player," Wilkes-Barre/Scranton head coach J.D. Forrest added. Sullivan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'

Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 2

EDMONTON, AB - When you're trying to make the team, a hat trick isn't a bad way to do it. Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway lit the lamp three times, and added an assist in the Oilers 7-2 victory over the Canucks on Monday night. Lost in the 'Hollywood' excitement, Zach Hyman had a strong performance manning the right wing with Holloway and Leon Draisaitl as the forward added a goal and two assists and was a consistent threat throughout the game.
NHL
NHL

Global Series blog: Matt Benning

Sharks defenseman discusses victory against Eisbaren Berlin, atmosphere in arena. Matt Benning is writing a blog for NHL.com with the San Jose Sharks in Europe this week. The Sharks defeated Eisbaren Berlin 3-1 in an exhibition game at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin on Tuesday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge. They will open the regular season with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators in Prague on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy