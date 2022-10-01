ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

uahchargers.com

UAH Hosts Three GSC Matches This Week Starting Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team is back at home with three Gulf South Conference matches at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall beginning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against No. 14 West Florida. UAH additionally hosts Christian Brothers on Friday at 6 p.m. and Union on Saturday at 2 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uahchargers.com

UAH Slips in Sunday Matchup against Christian Brothers

HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Charger Park to visiting Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slips to 3-6-2 (2-4-1 GSC), while CBU rises to 7-3-1 (4-2-1 GSC). Christian Brothers took the edge in the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
uahchargers.com

UAH Notches Four-Set Road Win at AUM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team wrapped up its road trip with a 3-1 win (17-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13) at Auburn Montgomery on Saturday afternoon. UAH improves to 7-10 (3-3 GSC), while AUM slides to 9-9 (3-3 GSC). Freshman Caroline Moyer notched a team-high 10...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Hartselle survives Muscle Shoals in a battle of Top 10 heavyweights

Hartselle’s 19-game regular season winning streak was in peril when Muscle Shoals went ahead 26-22 with 1:46 left in regulation with a four-yard scoring run. But the Tigers, who started at their 20-yard line, calmly took the field, needing to drive 80 yards if they were going to win the game.
HARTSELLE, AL
weisradio.com

Top-ranked Fyffe smothers Collinsville

FYFFE – Logan Anderson rushed for 173 yards on just five carries and scored three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Fyffe to a 61-0 blowout victory over visiting Collinsville in Class 2A, Region 7 football action Friday night. Bryce Totherow added 99 yards on five carries with a score for...
FYFFE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess

ADDISON, Ala.  – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
ADDISON, AL
RocketCityMom

36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October

Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues

Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
HARTSELLE, AL
AL.com

Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama

A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
ATHENS, AL

