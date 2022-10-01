Read full article on original website
uahchargers.com
UAH Hosts Three GSC Matches This Week Starting Tuesday
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team is back at home with three Gulf South Conference matches at Kelly Court at Spragins Hall beginning on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against No. 14 West Florida. UAH additionally hosts Christian Brothers on Friday at 6 p.m. and Union on Saturday at 2 p.m.
uahchargers.com
UAH Slips in Sunday Matchup against Christian Brothers
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision at Charger Park to visiting Christian Brothers on Sunday afternoon in Gulf South Conference action. UAH slips to 3-6-2 (2-4-1 GSC), while CBU rises to 7-3-1 (4-2-1 GSC). Christian Brothers took the edge in the...
uahchargers.com
UAH Notches Four-Set Road Win at AUM
MONTGOMERY, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville volleyball team wrapped up its road trip with a 3-1 win (17-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-13) at Auburn Montgomery on Saturday afternoon. UAH improves to 7-10 (3-3 GSC), while AUM slides to 9-9 (3-3 GSC). Freshman Caroline Moyer notched a team-high 10...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle survives Muscle Shoals in a battle of Top 10 heavyweights
Hartselle’s 19-game regular season winning streak was in peril when Muscle Shoals went ahead 26-22 with 1:46 left in regulation with a four-yard scoring run. But the Tigers, who started at their 20-yard line, calmly took the field, needing to drive 80 yards if they were going to win the game.
weisradio.com
Top-ranked Fyffe smothers Collinsville
FYFFE – Logan Anderson rushed for 173 yards on just five carries and scored three touchdowns to lead top-ranked Fyffe to a 61-0 blowout victory over visiting Collinsville in Class 2A, Region 7 football action Friday night. Bryce Totherow added 99 yards on five carries with a score for...
Construction starts this week on new Crestline Elementary
HARTSELLE — Construction starts this week on a new building for Crestline Elementary that Hartselle school officials say will relieve overcrowding in their other elementary schools and allow expansion of the special education program.
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
WAAY-TV
Chestnut Grove Elementary school student celebrated after finishing 2 years of chemotherapy
One elementary school in Decatur is celebrating the life of one of its own. Chestnut Grove Elementary held a parade for Darcy Speegle on Friday to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy. That was special day was Sept. 22. For the past 934 days, Speegle was receiving treatment for Leukemia.
Morgan schools using less corporal punishment than in the past
While corporal punishment is allowable in Alabama if administered consistent with a school district's policy, most local schools have concluded that sparing the rod does not spoil the child if paddling is replaced with alternative punishments they believe are more effective. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October
Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
Touch-a-truck event set for Saturday in Decatur
PACT is teaming up with first responders in Decatur to bring the annual "Touch-A-Truck" event to kids in the community.
WAAY-TV
Truck snags power lines in Athens, causing traffic, fire, electrical issues
Authorities in Athens report a tractor-trailer has snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. Police report traffic congestion in area. Some people may experience power issues. Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said traffic is backed up at Jefferson and 72, which could impact side streets. Athens...
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
Ex-Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to face international kidnapping charges in Alabama
A former Huntsville resident extradited from Germany to Alabama was arraigned Thursday in federal court on international parental kidnapping charges, prosecutors said. Igor Slobodskyi, a 51-year-old non-U.S. citizen who used to live in Huntsville, allegedly removed two children under 15 years old from the United States and took them overseas “with the intent to obstruct the lawful exercise of another’s parental rights,” said U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix Rivera-Esparra.
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
