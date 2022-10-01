ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke

Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
DURHAM, NC
Augusta Free Press

The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022

Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Virginia State
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Virginia Sports
Augusta Free Press

Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community

The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
#Uva#Veteran#Men S Soccer#Cavaliers
Augusta Free Press

City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status

The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County Police locate missing person

Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23

Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Augusta Free Press

Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council

The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
STAUNTON, VA

