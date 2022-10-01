Read full article on original website
Women’s Soccer: Early goal holds up for #2 Virginia in 1-0 win at #4 Duke
Lia Godfrey hit her second game-winning goal of the 2022 season to lift second-ranked UVA to a 1-0 win at #4 Duke on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Virginia (10-1-1, 3-1-0 ACC) struck on a counter in the first half with Alexa Spaanstra applying the pressure for a turnover at midfield. Godfrey collected and played the ball ahead down the right flank to Haley Hopkins and took off on her run down the midfield.
Game Preview: Can JMU Dukes remain perfect in first season in FBS?
The James Madison football team looks to remain perfect when they visit Arkansas State on Saturday in Sun Belt action. The Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) could be in line for a Top 25 ranking if they remain perfect after this weekend thanks to what’s been a hot start to life in FBS.
UVA Basketball season tickets are gone: A smattering of good seats still available
UVA Basketball has sold out its allotment of season tickets for the upcoming 2022-2023 season, leaving as the option for those who missed out on season tickets and still want to be there in person to go the single-game route. Single-gamers for the November and December games through Virginia Athletics...
The powers-that-be: JMU, Liberty are the clear class of the Commonwealth in 2022
Five weeks into the 2022 college football season, it’s obvious that the best team in Virginia isn’t either of the Commonwealth’s ACC teams. In fact, one of them, right now Virginia Tech, is at the bottom of the list of the five teams in FBS, though UVA, which can’t seem to beat their rivals from Blacksburg more than once every 20 years, could replace them in the basement come Thanksgiving weekend.
Effort under way in Virginia to create a suicide prevention license plate
Tina Herron’s son, Matthew, died by suicide in December. He was only 18 years old. Matthew’s parents, Jacqui and Tina, founded Matthew Matters, to raise awareness about mental health and suicide prevention. Suicide is one of the top causes of death for people age 15-34. The two Ashland...
Home sweet home: New housing technologies incorporated in Lynchburg community
The Farrr Foundation and DBA Lighthouse Beloved Community LLC held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, but not for a new business or office building. The groundbreaking was for a two-story, three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in Lynchburg to be built with new science that promotes net-zero housing technologies. Through the Divine Fog Serves...
Charlottesville Reading Series announces readers for October event
The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville. The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins. The event will be free to attend...
Entrepreneurs invited to pitch business ideas through startup weekend in Staunton
Learn how to think, work and build like a startup in 54 hours. Over three days, you’ll meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors to show you how to get more done faster – and, maybe even start a business. The Shenandoah Community Capital Fund will host their third...
New Staunton theatre company to produce original play titled ‘The Silo’
A new professional theatre company is bringing its first production to stage on Oct. 21-23 and 29-30 at Mary Baldwin University’s student activities center. The Queen City Theatre Company has announced it will bring to stage a new play, The Silo, written by Dais Johnston and Thomas K. Prater.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party to light up Charlottesville for three shows
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party is coming to John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville for three shows on March 25-26. Fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark. Shows will be offered on Saturday, March 25 at...
Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
The Virginia Department of Elections sent out a notice to all registered voters in Albemarle County, and unfortunately, they listed the address for early voting as the county’s mailing address at Mailbox Express, which in incorrect. The correct address for the Albemarle County elections office and early voting is...
City of Staunton elevates interim chief financial officer to full-time status
The City of Staunton appointed Jessie Moyers as chief financial officer. The appointment was made by Interim City Manager Leslie Beauregard and announced Tuesday, according to a press release. Moyers, who holds an associate of science degree in accounting from Blue Ridge Community College, has served the city as interim...
Alert: Thru traffic shut down as Waynesboro works to reduce flooding with drainage improvement project
The City of Waynesboro sent out a news update this afternoon related to a drainage improvement project for N. Delphine and Georgia Avenues. The project is under way according to the city and traffic on Maryland Avenue between N. Delphine and Harding Avenues will be closed to thru traffic for a portion of the project.
Albemarle County Police locate missing person
Update: Albemarle County Police have safely located Kay Pitt. Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 84-year-old Kay Pitt. Pitt was last seen Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Angus Road. She is believed to be on foot. Anyone with information on her whereabouts of...
Albemarle County: Police seek missing teen who may be with friends in Waynesboro
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Abigail Garfield. Garfield is from the Crozet area, and may be with her juvenile boyfriend or staying with friends in Waynesboro. Anyone with information on Garfield’s location is encouraged to contact Detective Lavin with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal...
Court Square Theater rolls out new educational program with ‘Willy Wonka JR’
Court Square Theater in downtown Harrisonburg has rolled out a new educational program titled ACT ONE. It is designed as a year-long program that will help foster a love for and understanding of theater – through instruction in every aspect of a production from script to stage. “Our summer...
Valley Playhouse presents ‘An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe’ Oct. 13-23
Just in time to get you in a frightful mood for Halloween, Valley Playhouse presents Robert Mason’s “An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe” at Court Square Theater Oct. 13-23. Enter Poe’s wonderfully creepy world through adaptations of some of his most haunting works. From old favorites such as “The Cask of Amontillado” and “The Tell-Tale Heart” to lesser-known gems “The Oblong Box” and “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether,” these short plays represent Poe at his most horrifying.
Rockingham County: Jeep runs stoplight on Route 33, killing McGaheysville man
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County that occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it failed to stop at a...
‘Dial M for Murder’ thriller on stage at Wayne Theatre Oct. 20-29
Directed by Robb Zahm, Dial M For Murder will run Oct. 20-29 in the Custin Cabaret, which is located on the second floor of the Wayne Theatre. Limited seating is available; and seating is general admission for this production. Dial M for Murder was first staged on Broadway in 1952...
Attention, Staunton: Don’t vote for Yvonne Wilson for Staunton City Council
The last thing Staunton needs is an avowed Trumper on Staunton City Council, and try as she might to run away from it, Yvonne Wilson is an avowed Trumper. She’d have you believe that it doesn’t matter that she voted for Trump for president twice, and has said publicly that she’d do so a third time, if he were to run again.
