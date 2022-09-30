ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theonefeather.com

Raylen Bark named 2022-23 Miss Cherokee

Raylen Bark, a member of the Wolf Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. No-la Pina,...
CANCER
theonefeather.com

Cherokee man sentenced to 14 years for second degree murder in Indian Country

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Cherokee, N.C. man convicted of second degree murder was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
CHEROKEE, NC
theonefeather.com

2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Qualla Arts & Crafts winners

Following are the winners in the Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc. contests at the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair:. Traditional Pottery (3 pieces): 1st – Merina Swimmer Myers, 2nd – Marina Wahnetah. Modern Pottery (3 pieces): 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Tara Mccoy and Pamela Marks, 3rd...
CHEROKEE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherokee, NC
WGAU

Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”

Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
FLORIDA STATE
wspa.com

Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

CIPD Arrest Report for Sept. 25 – Oct. 2

The following people were arrested by the Cherokee Indian Police Department and booked into the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center. It should be noted that the following defendants have only been charged with the crimes listed and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHEROKEE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Jackson
my40.tv

Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Domestic Violence#Cherokee People#Native Americans#The Deer Clan#The Wolftown Community#The Eastern Band#Cherokee Indians
my40.tv

5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say

A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
nowhabersham.com

GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting

State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
counton2.com

Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy