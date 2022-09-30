Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The abandoned Ghost Town in the Sky - then and now.Rooted ExpeditionsMaggie Valley, NC
This Entire Amuseument Park in North Carolina is Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenMaggie Valley, NC
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina Andras
This Moonshine Train in North Carolina is an Unforgettable ExperienceTravel MavenBryson City, NC
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-VisitTravel MavenFranklin, NC
Related
theonefeather.com
Raylen Bark named 2022-23 Miss Cherokee
Raylen Bark, a member of the Wolf Clan from the Wolftown Community, will represent the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) as the 2022-23 Miss Cherokee. She won the title during a pageant at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. No-la Pina,...
theonefeather.com
Cherokee man sentenced to 14 years for second degree murder in Indian Country
ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A Cherokee, N.C. man convicted of second degree murder was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Monday, Oct. 3, announced Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Yalegwo Ki Sadongei, 21, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.
theonefeather.com
2022 Cherokee Indian Fair Qualla Arts & Crafts winners
Following are the winners in the Qualla Arts & Crafts Mutual, Inc. contests at the 2022 Cherokee Indian Fair:. Traditional Pottery (3 pieces): 1st – Merina Swimmer Myers, 2nd – Marina Wahnetah. Modern Pottery (3 pieces): 1st – Dorine George, 2nd – Tara Mccoy and Pamela Marks, 3rd...
WLOS.com
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Habersham Co investigators: death of Athens woman was “deliberate and personal”
Investigators in the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office say the death of an Athens woman was “deliberate and personal.” The body of 59 year-old Debbie Collier was found on September 11, naked and partially burned near Tallulah Falls. Her family had reported Collier missing the day before. Surveillance video shows her in a Family Dollar store in Habersham County hours before she was killed.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
wspa.com
Police seek missing man last seen in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on September 30. Police said Tyler Nathaniel Grant, 25, was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on September 30 near State Street and Hanover Street in West Asheville.
theonefeather.com
CIPD Arrest Report for Sept. 25 – Oct. 2
The following people were arrested by the Cherokee Indian Police Department and booked into the Anthony Edward Lossiah Justice Center. It should be noted that the following defendants have only been charged with the crimes listed and should be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in South Carolina
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
my40.tv
Henderson County woman competent to stand trial for daughter's killing, judge rules
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County woman accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter has been found competent to stand trial. Penny Hartle was indicted for first-degree murder following the stabbing death of her daughter, Caroline Cagle, in April 2021. At the time, Hartle’s boyfriend told deputies she...
my40.tv
Black Mountain Primary School updates procedure following parent's petition
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a new school-level procedure allowing parents to walk their kids to school at Black Mountain Primary School. It comes after one parent was told she was not allowed to walk her daughter to school because she lived beyond the half-mile permitted boundary. The...
my40.tv
Use that Buncombe County library card for a ticket to adventure
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Public Libraries is expanding readers' experiences. The library system is giving card holders access to free passes for local museums and attractions. It’s called a ZOOM pass, and people can check them out with their library cards. ZOOM pass has added Team...
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
5 farms, 1 camp up for conservation in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners will vote on six conservation easement projects this week. The projects would protect five farms in Asheville, Barnardsville, Leicester and Weaverville. Commissioners will also be voting on an easement purchase for 234 acres at Camp Woodson in Black Mountain in collaboration with Conserving Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
90-year-old killed in crash that injured her 87-year-old husband, NC cops say
A 90-year-old woman died after a car veered into traffic that was going in the opposite direction, North Carolina officials said. The crash also left the woman’s 87-year-old husband with serious injuries on Friday, Sept. 30, according to the Asheville Police Department. Officers in the mountain town said the...
Man killed in overturned 18-wheeler crash in Oconee Co.
A man was killed Sunday evening after his 18-wheeler overturned in Oconee County.
my40.tv
Man who posted photo of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook, sentenced for burglary
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Henderson County man who posted a photo of a large sum of fanned out $100 bills on Facebook just days after a burglary, has been sentenced to prison. District Attorney Andrew Murray says Tyler Lee Anders, 19, was taken to jail on Sept....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nowhabersham.com
GBI makes arrest in Habersham County shooting
State investigators arrested a Cornelia man in connection with a weekend shooting that sent one man to the hospital. The GBI charged 19-year-old Giovanni Lara Ramirez with one count of aggravated assault. Ramirez is accused of shooting 20-year-old Elias Jimenez during a house party at 217 Morning Glory Drive in...
my40.tv
St. James AME Church celebrates grand reopening after being closed several years
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local church is opening its doors once again. Saint James A.M.E. Church hosted a grand reopening service Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 in downtown Asheville. The church closed its doors for several years due to COVID-19 and ongoing renovations. On Sunday, the church community celebrated...
my40.tv
It's like starting from square one, homeless say as more camps closed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Last week, the city of Asheville gave notice to residents of several homeless camps along Interstate 240 that they needed to relocate as the city will be cleaning up the sites by Tuesday. The few who remained at the encampments on Monday said they were...
counton2.com
Deputies arrest 2 after overnight shooting, Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two following a shooting Thursday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call of a gunshot wound in Buncombe County. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Deputies...
Comments / 1