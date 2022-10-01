ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game of the Week: Loudoun County defeats Tuscarora

By Jake Rohm
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — It hasn’t happened since 2012, until Friday night. Loudoun County football defeated Tuscarora 20-14 to get their first win over the Huskies in a decade.

“Anytime you beat a good team, it feels really good,” said Loudoun County head coach Matt Reidenbaugh. “I told the kids, it felt like a playoff environment. This is what it’s going to be like in November, so it’s a great win for us.”

The Captains started the game in a hole, finding themselves down 14-0 to Tuscarora early in the second quarter. From there, the team shut out the Huskies, and scored 20 unanswered.

Loudoun County’s first score came midway through the second, as senior quarterback Zachary Hensch hit Joseph Fitzpatrick in the corner of the end zone. Tuscarora went into the half up 14-6.

In the third quarter, the rain began to be an issue. The Huskies got the ball back inside their own 10, before Aldrin Bardales coughed up the football, resulting in a defensive touchdown for the Captains.

The first play in the 4th, Mensch called his own number, and found his way to the end zone for the lead. After that, the Captain defense came up with two huge stops, and closed out the game.

“It’s all about motivation,” said senior linebacker Jackson Snyder. “We just got to build each other up, and as soon as everybody is hot, everybody is ready to go, and we just take care of business. We did a great job of doing that.”

Loudoun County improves to 5-0 on the season, as Tuscarora suffers their first loss on the year.

