williamsonhomepage.com
BGA's Bugg, Brashear sweep Division II-A golf individual state titles
The TSSAA golf state tournaments kicked off on Monday with the Class A and the Division II-A teams competing for the crown. Both tournaments concluded on Tuesday with several local teams placing, including a pair of individual titles from BGA Wildcats. Battle Ground Academy senior Bella Bugg earned the DII-A...
williamsonhomepage.com
NCAAF roundup: TSU still winless, Ravenwood alum Briningstool emerges as red zone weapon for Clemson
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 5 of the college football season. TSU...
atozsports.com
104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville
104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
Tennessee football: Uniform combination for LSU game an interesting choice
Although it’s not the first time they have worn this combination away from home, it’s the first time they are wearing them on the road. Tennessee football is rolling out one of its signature uniforms, and the notable return of them will happen Saturday at the LSU Tigers.
Riverdale High School mourns loss of coach
The school announced Mr. Stephen Williams has passed away unexpectedly.
Vanderbilt Commodores: Top 10 Restaurants in Nashville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday Guides. VU Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Parking | Tailgates | Watch Parties. Don’t let the moniker “Music City,” fool you, college football fans. If you’re heading to Nashville for a Vanderbilt football game, you’re going to be in store for quite a treat — so be sure to bring your appetite.
williamsonhomepage.com
Winning $100K lottery ticket sold in Spring Hill
A winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spring Hill. According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning Powerball number was drawn on Saturday night and matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to initially win $50,000. That payout was doubled since the unidentified player...
williamsonhomepage.com
October start set for Green Hills senior living project
An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
1 Person Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Franklin (Franklin, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Franklin on Friday. The officials reported that the crash happened at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
Nolensville LPR camera leads to arrest of alleged Murfreesboro assault suspect
According to officials, Kevin Collins is the suspect in Rutherford County thefts where a person allegedly pulled a box cutter and a knife on loss prevention personnel at two stores in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
List of Middle Tennessee farms and pumpkin patches to visit this fall
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Autumn is finally upon us. What better way to get in the holiday spirit than to check out your local pumpkin farm?. All of these farms and pumpkin patches are within driving distance of Nashville, making for a fun getaway or day trip. Even better? Some you can get into for free!
WSMV
Injuries reported after bus overturns on I-40 West
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a bus crash that resulted in injuries near the Wilson-Davidson County line on Sunday morning. The accident occurred before 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West near the county line. The shoulder of the interstate remained blocked until nearly 9 a.m....
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
wgnsradio.com
Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs Available in Tennessee - Job Fairs Held Weekly in Murfreesboro
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) Currently, there 385,622 job openings in Tennessee. According to the Department of Labor & Workforce Development, 163 new job openings were posted to the states’ website over this past weekend. Thomas E. Stoquert, a re-entry specialist with the American Job Center, told WGNS NEWS…. Some of...
WSMV
Nashville man arrested after month-long homicide investigation in Shelbyville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested after a month-long homicide investigation by the Shelbyville Police Department. 31-year-old Mohamed Miray, of Nashville, was arrested on Tuesday morning and was charged with criminal homicide in connection to the shooting death of Rafael Mendoza-Pineda. The Shelbyville Police Department was assisted...
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open
Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
Spooky fun: The Bell Witch Fall Festival
This weekend, the Bell Witch Fall Festival will share more history of Robertson County when “Smoke: A Ballad of the Night Riders” takes to the stage.
WSMV
Fatal crash causes traffic delays
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - At least one person is dead following a crash in Robertson County involving a motorcycle and a truck Monday afternoon. Smokey Barn News said traffic on Tom Austin Highway is being diverted at West County Farm Road as officials continue to clear the accident. Officials. Officials...
Man attacked with metal pipe beneath pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville
A witness called officers to the scene on Second Avenue South and said a man just hit someone multiple times with a pipe.
