Coldwater, MI

OBITUARY: Daryl Hugh Abrey

Daryl Hugh Abrey, 67, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. A memorial service will be held Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coldwater United Methodist Church. A private interment of ashes will be held at Knauss Cemetery. The family is being cared...
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Elizabeth Deanna Palmateer

Elizabeth Deanna Palmateer, 51, of Coldwater, passed away at home Thursday, September 29, 2022 under the care of Centrica Care Hospice. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Elizabeth was born July 30, 1971 in Battle Creek, Michigan to Gerald and Sharon (Avery) Frey....
COLDWATER, MI
OBITUARY: Nova Jean (Curtiss) Fralick

Nova Jean (Curtiss) Fralick, 83, of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation, 1276 Tate Trail in Union City, MI 49094. A time of visiting will be held just prior to the service, beginning...
COLDWATER, MI
SEKISUI Voltek to Build Second Plant in Coldwater

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – SEKISUI Voltek, LLC announced on Monday they has received Board approval from its parent company, SEKISUI Chemical, LTD, to move forward with a $39 million investment to expand operations of the Coldwater manufacturing facility with the addition of a second plant. The new plant will...
COLDWATER, MI
Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer in Algansee Township

ALGANSEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A motorcyclist was flown out Friday afternoon following a crash involving a deer. The crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. in the area of Fisher and Ferguson Roads. 48 years old James Taylor of Sherwood was flown to Borgess Hospital. The Branch County Sheriff’s...
SHERWOOD, MI
Suspect arrested in Steuben County fatal hit and run crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN (WTVB) – Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced Monday night an arrest has been made in connection with the hit and run crash that has resulted in the death of a 13 year old boy on County Road 275 North near Lake James this past Saturday night.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
Jackson trial of alleged Whitmer plotters set to begin

JACKSON, MI — Three more men will face a jury in Jackson County for their alleged roles in the 2020 kidnap plot against Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Six men were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice, with eight others facing state charges. Paul Bellar, Joe Morrison, and Pete Musico are on trial starting today.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

