KTBS
Kim Kardashian's success 'stems from her work ethic'
Kim Kardashian's "work ethic" has been key to her success, according to her personal trainer. The 41-year-old businesswoman has become a global star since appearing in her family's reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - but Gunnar Peterson believes Kim has worked hard for her success. He said:...
KTBS
Lorde says she was forced to delete Instagram post as it broke New Zealand election rules
Lorde says she was forced to delete an Instagram post as it broke New Zealand election rules. The 25-year-old – born Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O’Connor – renowned as the country’s biggest pop singer, withdrew a message to her 9.5 million Instagram followers, which she had used to back Labour councillor candidate Efeso Collins in the Auckland mayoral race.
Reclusive Rock Icon Steve Perry Drops Hint About 1st New Original Song In Years
The former Journey frontman surprised fans by singing a few lines of the new tune.
Elon Musk Twitter deal - live: Tesla CEO says $44bn buyout will kickstart ‘everything app’
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.Mr Musk broke his silence on the deal on Twitter late Tuesday, writing: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app”. He added that buying Twitter “accelerates X by 3 to 5 years”.In July, Twitter sued Mr Musk for what it said was his...
