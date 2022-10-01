ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Kim Kardashian's success 'stems from her work ethic'

Kim Kardashian's "work ethic" has been key to her success, according to her personal trainer. The 41-year-old businesswoman has become a global star since appearing in her family's reality TV series, 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' - but Gunnar Peterson believes Kim has worked hard for her success. He said:...
CELEBRITIES
KTBS

Slipknot never want their music to be 'too easy to digest'

Slipknot don't ever want their music to be "too easy to digest". Guitarist Mick Thomson hates it when people to try pigeonhole music and never wants the 'Duality' rockers - who continue to push boundaries with their eclectic sound - to be put in a box. He told Total Guitar:...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy