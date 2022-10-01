Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Panthers defeat Huskies in final matchup of the season
PELHAM – Pelham faced Helena one last time in the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 29. After a close first set between the Huskies and the Panthers, Pelham won 3-0 in the match. The Panthers and the Huskies opened the match with a close first set. Helena kept the...
Shelby Reporter
Week 8 predictions: Pelham gets Game of the Week, others locked in for big region games
Week 8 record: 7-5 Overall record: 52-19 Time is ticking away on the 2022 football season with four weeks left in the regular season and three weeks of region play remaining, which makes this week an important one for local teams as they continue their battle for the playoffs and region championships.
Shelby Reporter
The Shelby County Football Show: Week 8
On this week’s show, we break down our Game of the Week between Pelham and Benjamin Russell, as well as the rest of the big region matchups featuring local teams this Thursday and Friday night. We also name our SCR Stars of the Week at the 41:10 mark.
Shelby Reporter
Sports column: Dedication is the foundation
The title of this column might sound a little misleading because it could easily be implied that I am going to discuss the dedication that these student-athletes have in Shelby County. This is not going to be one of those kinds of columns, I already did that. In the short time that I have spent covering the athletic programs here, I’ve noticed so many things that make the athletic program so special in this county. One, in particular, is how many programs and athletes dedicated their season and or games to people and causes that have affected them deeply.
The city of Lincoln cashes in on big NASCAR race weekend
LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Lincoln is cashing in after a weekend full of NASCAR fans chasing that need for speed. Today was the final day of the NASCAR playoffs tripleheader. Thousands of NASCAR lovers from around the world united at Talladega Superspeedway for what some call one big unofficial family reunion, bringing […]
wvtm13.com
University of Alabama students call for 'Dixie' to be removed from fight song 'Yea Alabama'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A group of students and faculty at the University of Alabama is calling for removing the word "Dixie" from the Crimson Tide fight song 'Yea Alabama.'. The campus coalition called Delete Dixie Initiative recently launched a new website and started a petition to replace "Dixie" with "more tactful and inclusive language" such as "Bama." The change.org petition had 122 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.
Shelby Reporter
UM and Trenholm State enter into student transfer partnership
MONTEVALLO – The University of Montevallo signed a transfer agreement with Trenholm State Community College Tuesday, Sept. 27, marking its sixth ContinuUM Transfer Pathway Program partnership with community colleges throughout the state. The partnership begins immediately. “It’s great to have a new partnership with Trenholm State,” Dr. John W....
UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’
A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
WSFA
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
Shelby Reporter
THS wins 2022 College Success Award for third year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson High School recently won the 2022 College Success Award, making this the third consecutive year for the recognition. “We are very proud to have captured this accolade yet again,” said Alabaster City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers. “It speaks to the quality of teaching and learning we have in place across Alabaster City Schools and our ultimate goal of graduating students and preparing them for success beyond their K-12 experience.”
Shelby Reporter
Pelham honors its teachers with Panther Pride awards
PELHAM – Pelham City Schools honored its top educators recently with one of the top universities in the country also weighing in on the matter. Four staff members of Pelham City Schools were selected as recipients of the Panther Pride award and honored through the Board of Education. Michelle...
Loretta Lynn in Alabama: A look back at 3 memorable concerts by the country icon
Loretta Lynn performed several concerts in Alabama over the years, including some memorable shows in Birmingham, Huntsville and Montgomery. The country legend, who died on Tuesday at age 90, had always been a big draw in the state. However, when Lynn was in her 70s, she was riding -- and greatly enjoying -- a renewed wave of fame after a 2004 album with Jack White, “Van Lear Rose.”
Massive Tuscaloosa, Alabama Historic Antebellum Home for Sale
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive homes is on the market and it is massive. It sits on 37 acres and the estate is a true southern antebellum home. This historic home and land are listed by Kristy Lee with Keller Williams Realty Tuscaloosa. It has everything you are looking...
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
When Marilyn Monroe met Miss Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “Blonde,” a new, controversial movie about Marilyn Monroe, has renewed interest in the late actress’ life. However, one fact not mentioned in the film is her connection to Alabama. Although she never visited the state or filmed any movies there, Monroe did once meet and have her picture taken with Miss […]
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
‘The superintendent is not king’: Judge will allow lawsuit by Chilton County school employees to move forward
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit against the Chilton County Schools superintendent can move forward.
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea High School holds candle fundraiser
CHELSEA – Locals can show their Hornet pride and support Chelsea High School by purchasing fragrant candles during a fundraiser running until Sunday, Oct. 9. Reverie Custom Creations has partnered with Chelsea High School to provide custom candles in support of teachers. “I call it a custom candle fundraiser...
WSFA
Elmore County deputies find child, 2, wandering alone
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - A 2-year-old child found wandering around a subdivision in Elmore has been returned home, according to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin. Franklin said the child had been walking alone for nearly two hours when found on Fitzpatrick Road. Deputies then went door-to-door to find the child’s guardians.
Two inmates die over weekend at Alabama state prison
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at one Alabama state prison, officials reported Monday, one of the deaths was at the hands of other inmates. A 30-year-old inmate, Denarieya Letrex Smith, was serving a life sentence for an attempted murder conviction from Covington County, Jefferson County Coroner’s Office officials said.
