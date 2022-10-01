FNF: St. Aug defeats Jesuit 37-21 in Catholic League showdown Friday night

MLB is doing damage assessment of three facilities. On the list of clean up and restoration priorities in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, baseball spring training is at the bottom. Nevertheless, at least three baseball training facilities, two in Fort Myers and the other in Port Charlotte did sustain some sort of damage and that means the Boston Red Sox, Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays ownerships have to assess the structures and begin making plans for the 2023 spring training portion of the schedule. Twins management thinks the team’s stadium was largely spared from damage from the storm surge because it’s relatively far inland from the Gulf of Mexico. But there was damage to the batting cages, trees fell and cosmetic damage to buildings along with damage to some dugouts and batter’s eyes on the playing fields. The Red Sox Fort Myers ballpark apparently survived mostly intact, but there were toppled street signs, wind-damaged poles and fallen trees around the stadium. What is probably on hold and maybe on hold for a long time is getting proposals to build a stadium-village around the Red Sox ballpark. Fort Myers politicians in August sifted through three plans and were not satisfied with any of the proposals.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO