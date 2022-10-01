ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FNF: St. Aug defeats Jesuit 37-21 in Catholic League showdown Friday night

By Kylee Bond
 4 days ago

Highlights of Friday’s action between Jesuit and St. Augustine featured on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

St. Aug defeated Jesuit, 37-21 Friday night.

Catch the 31st edition of WGNO’s Friday Night Football each and every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

