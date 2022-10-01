ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Elements did not rain on our parade inside Week 6 of the SportsZone

WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i7XmC_0iHdt5SQ00

(WVNS)– Here are the final scores for week 6 of high school football across the region

Bluefield 16, Independence 44

Greenbrier West 41, Shady Spring 12

Westside 38, Liberty 22

Preston 7, Woodrow Wilson 42

Wheeling Central 53, Mount View 8

East Hardy 52, Pocahontas County 6

Hundred 8, Montcalm 40

George Wythe 7, Graham 27

Richlands 6, Ridgeview 33

Tazewell 28, Grundy 14

Midland Trail 0, Nicholas County 37

Riverview 6, Wyoming East 45

Hampshire 6, Greenbrier East 44

Oak Hill 0, Cabell Midland 47

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Independence HS debuts powderpuff football game for homecoming

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — It’s homecoming week for three Raleigh County High Schools, and Independence students are enjoying the festivities. The Patriots take on the Bluefield Beavers Friday night in Coal City, but Student Council members say organizing homecoming week is their equivalent of a state championship game. Caleb Riddle and Makaila Bolen spoke […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WVNS

Raleigh County woman pleads guilty to drug distribution from Beckley motel

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County woman pleaded guilty Friday, September 30, 2022 for aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine. Court documents stated on November 8, 2021, officers issued a search warrant for a Beckley hotel room where Krystal Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, was found staying […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Missing man believed to be found dead

UPDATE: 8:27 AM, OCTOBER 3, 2022 | OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A missing man from Oak Hill was believed to be found dead, according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley. Fridley said on the night of October 2, 2022, deputies received a tip about human remains in the area behind Tractor Supply in Oak […]
OAK HILL, WV
WBOY 12 News

Class A unbeatens lead local teams in Week 6 playoff ratings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va – High school football is more than halfway over, and another Tuesday means another update to the WVSSAC’s playoff ratings. Starting in Class AAA, its upset of then-#1 Parkersburg South jumps Bridgeport up three spots to number five this week. After a mixed bag to start the season, John Kelley’s University Hawks move […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wyoming State
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg boys, Wheeling Park tie 1-1

PARKERSBURG –The Parkersburg defensive line and keeper Aiden Merritt carried a heavy burden in the latter portion during Tuesday’s high school boys soccer match with Wheeling Park. And they answered the challenge as the Big Reds preserved a 1-1 tie with the Patriots on senior night at Stadium...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WJHL

Patrick Henry holds off Rural Retreat on Monday night football

Glade Springs, VA — A rarity for high school football … Rural Retreat and Patrick Henry were playing on a Monday night, this game was schedule for last week but didn’t get played because of the weather At the half Patrick Henry trailed in this game 14-7… 2nd half they came out ready to play…But […]
RURAL RETREAT, VA
WVNS

Burning Laws take effect October 1st

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Before you decide to start that bonfire, listen up. This Saturday, October 1, 2022,  is when the burning law goes into effect. It means you can only start or burn a fire from five in the evening to seven in the morning. The Bluefield Fire Department in Mercer County wants citizens to know the […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill Police officers return to work, following reported attack

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Two Oak Hill Police Department officers who were injured during a reported attack Tuesday evening were able to return to work after treatment, Oak Hill Police Chief Mike Whisman said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Police said the two unidentified officers made a traffic stop on East Main Street around 6 p.m. […]
OAK HILL, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Wythe
Person
Pocahontas
Person
Woodrow Wilson
WVNS

Iconic White Sulphur Springs bridge to be replaced

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – An iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs won a bid to be replaced today, September 29, 2022. The bridge’s replacement is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, […]
WVNS

Investigation into Beckley residence ongoing, details limited

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent CrimeTask Force is continuing an investigation, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Canaday confirmed on Monday, October 3, 2022. During the investigation, a number of agents entered a house on Sidney Street in the residential Jamescrest neighborhood in late September 2022, Canaday verified. He declined to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Woman arrested for DUI with minor in vehicle

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — According to Chief Deputy T.S. Adkins, a Summers County woman was arrested for a DUI with a minor present in the car on September 29, 2022. Chief Deputy Adkins and Deputy Ward responded to a vehicle accident in the area of Indian Mills. Upon arrival, they identified the driver as 36-year-old […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Parade#Oak Hill#High School Football#Sportszone#Independence#Cabell#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Beckley man pleads guilty to possession of more than 800 grams of heroin

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A Beckley man entered a guilty plea for a charge of possessing over 100 grams of heroin with the intent to distribute. According to court documents and statements, Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty on September 30, 2022 to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin. […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Oak Hill man missing from Gatewood area

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department needs as much help as possible from the public in finding a missing man from Oak Hill. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding the missing man. Patrick R. Baker, 33, of Oak Hill, was last seen in the early afternoon hours of September […]
OAK HILL, WV
WVNS

Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from […]
OHIO STATE
WVNS

AEP’s Statement on Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — As remnants of Hurricane Ian approaches the Mountain State, It’s important to know how to prepare for such remnants that may hit and what some other companies are doing to prevent this crisis. Phil Moye, the Spokesman for Appalachian Electric Power had a statement to make when talking about what the […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Yo-Yo Ma makes visit to New River Gorge National Park

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma made his return to the Mountain State. Ma made several performances around New River Gorge National Park, from the Grandview Overlook to Stone Cliff. Eve West, Chief of Interpretations for the Park, explained why Ma visited the park. “So he came to New River primarily because we are […]
WHEELING, WV
WVNS

Community honors “Little Jimmy” Dickens

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)) — Little Jimmy Dickens is a country music legend, best known for his humor-ladened songs. Born in Bolt, Jimmy would hitchhike his way to Beckley to play the morning rooster for a local radio station. From there, his career grew, and he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy