Elements did not rain on our parade inside Week 6 of the SportsZone
(WVNS)– Here are the final scores for week 6 of high school football across the region
Bluefield 16, Independence 44
Greenbrier West 41, Shady Spring 12
Westside 38, Liberty 22
Preston 7, Woodrow Wilson 42
Wheeling Central 53, Mount View 8
East Hardy 52, Pocahontas County 6
Hundred 8, Montcalm 40
George Wythe 7, Graham 27
Richlands 6, Ridgeview 33
Tazewell 28, Grundy 14
Midland Trail 0, Nicholas County 37
Riverview 6, Wyoming East 45
Hampshire 6, Greenbrier East 44
Oak Hill 0, Cabell Midland 47
