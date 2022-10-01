Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville.
The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville's first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next week.
