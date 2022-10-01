Arp gets first district win this year on the road over Winona

WINONA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Arp Tigers got their first district win of the year over the Winona Wildcats on the road on Friday night.

The final score was: 44-18.

Next week, Arp will host Grand Saline, while Winona will head to West Rusk.

