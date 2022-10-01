Arp gets first district win this year on the road over Winona
WINONA, Texas ( KETK ) — The Arp Tigers got their first district win of the year over the Winona Wildcats on the road on Friday night.West Rusk Raiders get 56-35 road win over Arp Tigers
The final score was: 44-18.
Next week, Arp will host Grand Saline, while Winona will head to West Rusk.
