HUTCHINSON, Kansas—COVID Sophomore Dylan Kedzior had 230 yards rushing and Butler committed 12 penalties for 100 yards as second-ranked Hutchinson beat the Grizzlies, 27-19. The Grizzlies, shot themselves in the foot on numerous drives, having to settle for field goals and it came back to bite them as the Blue Dragons were able to capitalize on mistakes to make Butler pay.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO