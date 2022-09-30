Read full article on original website
Related
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
kmyu.tv
DWR providing free ammo to hunters in program that's saving California condor
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — From a population of just 22 four decades ago, the endangered California Condor now has a population of more than 500 thanks to a captive breeding program. Now, more than half of those endangered birds are flying free and breeding (or not breeding) in...
kmyu.tv
Wasatch Front areas once considered affordable saw biggest rent increases
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Wasatch Front cities that were once considered affordable places to live saw the biggest increase in rent, according to a recent study. "West Valley, Kearns, Taylorsville saw over 30% changes in rent," said Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute which published the report called "The Changing Dynamics of the Wasatch Front Apartment Market."
kmyu.tv
Utah forensic scientists play key role in criminal justice
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — While police work on the front lines, Utah forensic scientists play a vital role in solving crimes in the state. The Utah State Crime Lab does forensic testing for all law enforcement across Utah. Walking into one of their three locations is like walking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmyu.tv
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
Comments / 0