kmyu.tv
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
kmyu.tv
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Severe thunderstorms bring hail, muddy roads to southern Utah
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorms rolled through southern and eastern parts of the state on Sunday, leaving piles of hail and muddy roads. One viewer in Cedar city sent 2News a picture of hail that was almost the size of an egg. Another viewer used the measuring tape to show hail a little over one inch large, which would be the size of a half dollar.
kmyu.tv
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
kmyu.tv
Looking into Utah home insurance policies as devastation unfolds in Florida
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — With the devastation in Florida homes and properties, 2News wanted to look at insurance policies in Utah when it comes to disasters. Tracy Klausmeier works in the Property and Casualty Division of the Utah Insurance Department. She said that unless you have a mortgage,...
kmyu.tv
Jeremy Hauck back in court more than decade after being deemed insane
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man who has spent more than a decade in a state mental hospital for killing his mother could be coming closer to release. Jeremy Hauck killed his mother Laura in 2006 but was deemed insane and sent to the state hospital. Based on testimony...
kmyu.tv
UDAF announces 400,000 turkeys killed, euthanized on farms since April from bird flu
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announced that 400,000 turkeys have been killed or euthanized on farms since April because of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. "Thousand sounds like a lot, thankfully we do have a good food supply...
kmyu.tv
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Rain, lightning storm leaves gorgeous sunset over Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A storm that brought severe weather to parts of Utah left behind some gorgeous clouds and breathtaking skies. Rain and thunder pounded parts of the state Thursday and caused some street closures aacross the Wasatch Front. Downtown, 1300 South between West Temple and 300...
kmyu.tv
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
