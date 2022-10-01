Read full article on original website
Rising Rapper Tay Toe Unveils New Single “Life of Blues” For People Struggling With Drug And Alcohol AddictionMusic NewsSalt Lake City, UT
Fall is a Good Time To Enjoy Vietnamese Pho in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Sapa Sushi Bar and Grill is Located in Downtown Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Utah Graphic Artist Honored With A Legacy Award As A Distinguished U of U AlumnusS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Most Loved U.S. Cities For RetirementCadrene HeslopFlorida State
kmyu.tv
Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
kmyu.tv
White Utahn meets new relatives after discovering Black DNA ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The journey of learning about the unknown parts of the Ritchie Family History Tree has been enlightening for Deena Hill of Mount Pleasant. She shared a perspective through her experiences as a white woman in learning about her Black ancestry. It’s a perspective that...
kmyu.tv
Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County
SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
kmyu.tv
Church president addresses 'grievous sin' of abuse, resources to protect victims
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began the faith’s October 2022 general conference by addressing abuse. At the start of the first session Saturday morning, President Russell M. Nelson called abuse of any kind a “grievous sin.”
kmyu.tv
Primary counselor becomes first Black woman to speak in general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Sister Tracy Y. Browning of the General Primary Presidency has become the first Black woman to speak in general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Browning spoke at the Saturday morning session of the 192nd semiannual conference. She spoke about...
kmyu.tv
Silver Alert activated overnight after Riverdale resident fails to return from Wal-Mart
RIVERDALE, Utah — Authorities in Weber County issued a Silver Alert early Sunday morning after care facility resident made an evening trip to Wal-Mart in his motorized wheelchair and didn't return. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety's alert, 65-year-old Tobias Gallegos's last known location was the Stoney...
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Hurricane Ian, Senate race ads, Little Cottonwood gondola
Hurricane Ian: More than 2 million in Florida without power, death toll 12 but will likely be much higher. South Carolina in the path Friday. Damages in the 10’s of billions. Goud Maragani, the GOP nominee for Salt Lake County Clerk used social media to accuse Democrats of "cheating"...
kmyu.tv
Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
kmyu.tv
Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
kmyu.tv
Utah volunteers with Red Cross setting up, assisting at Florida evacuation centers
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Utahns are on the ground busy helping Floridians whose lives are forever changed from Hurricane Ian. Task Force 1 has firefighters helping with search and rescue missions and the Red Cross sent volunteers from Utah to set up evacuation centers. Bonnie and David Kenison, from...
kmyu.tv
Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
kmyu.tv
UDAF announces 400,000 turkeys killed, euthanized on farms since April from bird flu
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) announced that 400,000 turkeys have been killed or euthanized on farms since April because of avian influenza, also known as the bird flu. "Thousand sounds like a lot, thankfully we do have a good food supply...
kmyu.tv
New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
kmyu.tv
GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
kmyu.tv
More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem
OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
kmyu.tv
High School Football: Skyridge Rallies to Defeat Lone Peak 31-30
9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
