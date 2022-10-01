ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmyu.tv

Man arrested for allegedly strangling, killing Utah woman in 2015

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man accused of killing a Utah woman in 2015 has been arrested. Court documents stated that Francisco Jesus Huerta-Martinez, 41, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday on counts of murder and aggravated robbery, both first degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second degree felony.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
kmyu.tv

White Utahn meets new relatives after discovering Black DNA ancestry

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The journey of learning about the unknown parts of the Ritchie Family History Tree has been enlightening for Deena Hill of Mount Pleasant. She shared a perspective through her experiences as a white woman in learning about her Black ancestry. It’s a perspective that...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Suspect arrested after shots fired in Davis County

SYRACUSE, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect was arrested after police said shots were fired in Syracuse. Officers said they responded to the area of 1350 South and 1100 West on reports of the shots fired Friday at approximately 7:30 a.m. More from 2News. They said the suspect was later...
SYRACUSE, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Layton, UT
Layton, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
City
Washington, UT
County
Utah County, UT
Provo, UT
Crime & Safety
Utah County, UT
Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Lehi corn maze makes list of top 10 in the country

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
LEHI, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Utah#Mental Hospital#Violent Crime#The Utah State Hospital#Mcdonalds
kmyu.tv

Utah volunteers deployed to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three specially trained American Red Cross of Utah disaster volunteers have departed to contribute to efforts in Florida and help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers left early Saturday morning from the Salt Lake City International Airport to join the more than 1,000 Red...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

Utah housing advocate worries evictions will keep rising amid sky-high rents

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Evictions in the state of Utah are rising. Filings during the first six months of the year were up about 46 percent over the same period in 2021, according to data tracked by the Rental Housing Association of Utah. However, evictions are still down about 17 percent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kmyu.tv

New report alleges racial abuse at BYU women’s soccer game

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — A new report alleges racist slurs during a Brigham Young University women's soccer game in 2021. The Guardian published the new claims in a recent article and chose not to name the accusing players or team. According to the report, five players alleged that they heard racist shouts coming from the crowd when players knelt in protest during the national anthem before a game.
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

GALLERY: Meta data center expansion announced in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has plans to expand its data center in Eagle Mountain. Five buildings were already constructed at the site, which houses data storage and processing equipment. Related from 2News. Google may build data center in Eagle Mountain, but is...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
kmyu.tv

More than 2,300 customers lose electricity in Orem

OREM, Utah — The lights went out for thousands of Orem residents and businesses early Sunday afternoon as a power outage sapped am area of the city near Center Street and 400 West. Rocky Mountain Power received the first outage report just after 12:30 p.m. An investigation into the...
OREM, UT
kmyu.tv

High School Football: Skyridge Rallies to Defeat Lone Peak 31-30

9/30/2022 — (KUTV) - Skyridge scored 21 unanswered points in the 4th quarter to nip Lone Peak 31-30 in a Region 4 showdown. Snowden Smith's 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown sparked the comeback for the Falcons. Watch highlights of this game and 11 other matchups from Week 8 of the high school football season right here.
HIGHLAND, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy